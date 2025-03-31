Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul

Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul

Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar made history by taking four wickets on IPL debut, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane with his first ball. His stunning 4/24 spell helped MI bowl out KKR for 116 runs.

Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar Makes Historic IPL Debut With Four-Wicket Haul


Mumbai Indians’ (MI) left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made a sensational debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), claiming a wicket with his very first ball against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The 23-year-old dismissed KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane in the fourth over, becoming the fourth MI bowler to achieve this feat.

Ashwani Joins Elite List of MI Debutants

Ashwani joins an exclusive list of MI bowlers who have taken a wicket with their first IPL delivery, following in the footsteps of Ali Murtaza, Alzarri Joseph, and Dewald Brevis. His breakthrough came thanks to a stunning effort by Tilak Varma, who initially fumbled the catch but quickly recovered to grab it one-handed at deep backward point.

A Rising Star from Mohali

Hailing from Mohali, Punjab, Ashwani Kumar has represented Punjab in first-class, List A, and T20 cricket. Before making his IPL debut, he had played only four senior T20 matches, along with two Ranji Trophy games and four List A appearances.

Record-Breaking Performance

Ashwani’s IPL debut turned into a dream start as he delivered an impressive 4/24 in 3 overs, making him the first Indian ever to take four wickets on IPL debut. This was also the best performance of his career so far, surpassing his previous best figures of 3/37 in List A cricket and 1/19 in T20s.

His early strikes set the tone for Mumbai Indians’ dominant performance, as KKR were bowled out for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs after being put in to bat by MI skipper Hardik Pandya. With this remarkable spell, Ashwani Kumar has emerged as a key bowler to watch in the ongoing IPL season.

ALSO READ: Danger Man For India: SRH’s Travis Head Scared Of Only One Bowler – And It’s Not Jasprit Bumrah

Filed under

Ashwani Kumar 4 wickets Ashwani Kumar first ball wicket Ashwani Kumar IPL debut MI vs KKR highlights Mumbai Indians pacer

newsx

Håkan Samuelsson Returns As Volvo Cars CEO As Jim Rowan Steps Down Amid Industry Turbulence
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize
The Delhi University Stud

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31
Kraigg Brathwaite has ste

Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader
newsx

Virginia Giuffre Claims She Has ‘Four Days To Live’ After Car Accident, Shares Emotional Message
Rohit Sharma gave the Wan

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Massive Six Off Harshit Rana Stuns KKR, But Low Scores Persist
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Håkan Samuelsson Returns As Volvo Cars CEO As Jim Rowan Steps Down Amid Industry Turbulence

Håkan Samuelsson Returns As Volvo Cars CEO As Jim Rowan Steps Down Amid Industry Turbulence

Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31

Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader

Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader

Virginia Giuffre Claims She Has ‘Four Days To Live’ After Car Accident, Shares Emotional Message

Virginia Giuffre Claims She Has ‘Four Days To Live’ After Car Accident, Shares Emotional Message

Entertainment

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok