Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Giants By 9 Runs In WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Giants By 9 Runs In WPL 2025

In response, Gujarat Giants fell just short, managing 170 before being bowled out in their allotted 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians Beat Gujarat Giants By 9 Runs In WPL 2025


Mumbai Indians registered a thrilling nine-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, keeping their hopes alive for a direct spot in the final. Led by a fluent half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a match-winning spell from Amelia Kerr, MI held their nerves to defend a competitive total at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Sent in to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted 179/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant 54 off 33 balls from Harmanpreet. The MI captain played a crucial knock, smashing nine boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. Contributions from Hayley Matthews (32) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (28) also bolstered Mumbai’s innings, while Gujarat Giants’ bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs.

Bharti Fulmali gave GG a fighting chance with a scintillating 25-ball 61, hitting boundaries at will to keep her side in the hunt. However, MI's disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Amelia Kerr (3/34) and Shabnim Ismail (2/17), proved decisive in securing the win.

Despite Fulmali’s efforts, GG’s middle order faltered, with Ashleigh Gardner (17) and Beth Mooney (14) failing to capitalize on the start. A flurry of wickets in the death overs ensured MI’s dominance over Gujarat Giants, marking their fifth consecutive victory against them in WPL history.

With this win, Mumbai Indians climbed to 10 points, joining Delhi Capitals at the top of the table. However, MI remained in second place due to a lower net run rate. Their final league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday will determine whether they secure a direct spot in the final or have to contest the eliminator.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, who ended their league stage with eight points, will now play in the eliminator on Thursday, facing the second-placed team for a spot in the championship match. MI’s comprehensive performance once again underlined their dominance in the WPL, as they inch closer to another potential final appearance.

