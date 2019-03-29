Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs in a last-over thriller: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered first win in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Mumbai defeated Bangalore by six runs.

After inviting Mumbai Indians to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led team set a target of 187 for the loss of 8 wickets. Openers Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai a decent opening start of 54 runs. In the seventh over, South African batsman was clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal on 23 runs in 20 balls. Second wicket was dismissed on 87 when Rohit was shown pavilion by Umesh Yadav. Third, fourth and fifth wicket fell on 124, 142 and 145 respectively. Though four wickets of Mumbai were dismissed on just five runs, but that did not stop them from setting a high score for rivals. MI lost eight wickets.

Skipper remained the leading scorer from his team. He scored 48 in 33 balls, Suryakumar Yadav made 38 in 24 balls and Hardik Pandya played a cameo of 32 in 14 balls.

For Bangalore, Chahal dismissed four players while Yadav and Mohammed Siraj took two each wicket.

Boundary! And great innings from AB! He's on 50 from 31 so far. Bring it home, AB!!! TEAM 150 up!!! 36 more from 17 balls. #PlayBold #VivoIPL2019 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/XY7UUteY1M — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2019

Chasing down the target of 187, Bangalore lost its first wicket on 27 runs in the fourth over and the second wicket was dismissed on 67 runs in the seventh over. Moeen Ali scored 13 in 7 balls, while Parthiv Patel made 31 in 22 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli was joined by dangerous AB de Villiers, both took the score to 116. In the 14th over Kohli was departed on 46 in 32 balls. As long as de Villiers was there, it was easy for Bangalore to win. After Kolhli’s wickets, de Villiers changed the gear and began hitting sixes and fours. The team needed 22 in the last two overs. Jasprit Bumrah only conceded five runs and claimed a wicket in the penultimate over. Rohit handed ball to Lasith Malinga, who gave only 10 runs.

Bumrah was named player of the match for his three wickets. Mayank Markande also took one wicket

