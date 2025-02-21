Mumbai Indians Clinch Thrilling Last-Over Victory Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a dramatic four-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an electrifying Women’s Premier League (WPL) match on Friday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur played crucial roles in ensuring MI chased down a competitive total with just one ball to spare.

Ellyse Perry Anchors RCB Innings with a Brilliant Knock

After being put in to bat first, RCB managed to post a solid total of 167 for seven, thanks to a stellar performance from Ellyse Perry. The Australian all-rounder rescued her side from early trouble, smashing a breathtaking 81 off just 43 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes. At one point, RCB was struggling at 57 for four, but Perry’s counterattack helped them reach a respectable score.

Captain Smriti Mandhana also made an explosive start, scoring 26 off 13 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh contributed a valuable 28 off 25 balls to provide stability in the middle overs.

MI’s medium pacer Amanjot Kaur was the standout bowler, picking up three wickets for just 22 runs. Her disciplined bowling effort restricted RCB from posting an even bigger total.

Harmanpreet and Amanjot Lead MI’s Chase

Chasing a challenging target, Mumbai Indians suffered an early setback when Yastika Bhatia departed cheaply. However, opener Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings with a solid 55-run partnership for the second wicket. Matthews contributed a quick 15 off 10 balls before falling to left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht.

Sciver-Brunt played an impactful knock, scoring a blazing 42 off 21 balls, hitting nine fours in the process. However, her innings was cut short when Kim Garth bowled her out, putting pressure back on MI.

Harmanpreet Kaur then took charge, playing a captain’s knock of 50 off 38 balls, including eight fours and a six. She received crucial support from Amanjot Kaur, who remained composed under pressure and contributed a valuable 34 off 27 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Amanjot’s Fireworks in the Final Overs

With the game hanging in the balance, Harmanpreet and Amanjot stitched together a crucial 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket. However, MI suffered a setback when Harmanpreet edged a Georgia Wareham delivery to Richa Ghosh behind the stumps.

Wareham struck again in the same over, dismissing Sajeevan Sajana on the very next delivery, making the chase even more tense for MI. Despite the quick wickets, Amanjot kept her composure and played a match-defining role in the penultimate over. She smashed two massive sixes off Kanika Ahuja, reducing the required runs to just one per ball in the final over.

MI Seal Victory in Style

With Amanjot anchoring one end, G Kamalini had the responsibility of finishing the game. She did so in style, striking a boundary off Ekta Bisht to complete MI’s successful chase. This thrilling victory marked MI’s first-ever win over the defending champions in three attempts, showcasing their determination and resilience.

The win gives MI a strong start in the WPL, while RCB will look to bounce back from this close defeat in their upcoming matches.