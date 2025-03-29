Mumbai Indians’ Costly Fielding Error Gifts Five Runs To Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians' fielding lapse led to five extra runs for Gujarat Titans, drawing sharp criticism from Sunil Gavaskar and Eoin Morgan during the IPL 2025 match.

Mumbai Indians (MI) faced an embarrassing moment in their IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, as a fielding error gifted five extra runs to the opposition. The incident, which occurred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, left MI players frustrated and drew strong criticism from commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Eoin Morgan.

How the Misfield Happened

The lapse occurred when Sai Sudharsan pulled a short ball from Deepak Chahar towards deep square leg for what should have been a simple single. However, Sudharsan’s casual jog combined with a sharp throw from Naman Dhir created a run-out opportunity at the non-striker’s end.

Unfortunately for MI, Dhir’s throw missed the stumps, and with no backup fielder in place, the ball raced to the boundary, resulting in five unnecessary runs for Gujarat Titans.

Gavaskar and Morgan Slam MI’s Poor Fielding

Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary at the time, strongly criticized MI’s fielding, calling it “terrible, terrible cricket.”

“That’s absolutely terrible cricket. No wonder Deepak Chahar is not happy; it (the five runs) goes against his name!” Gavaskar exclaimed.

Eoin Morgan also expressed his disappointment, labeling the incident as “sloppy” and calling out Sudharsan for not running with intent.

MI vs GT: Key Match Details

Ahead of the match, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first. Both teams were looking for a win after suffering defeats in their opening matches—MI lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while GT, led by Shubman Gill, fell short against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

This match also marked Hardik Pandya’s return to the MI playing XI after missing the first game due to a one-match suspension from last season for slow over-rate. The all-rounder, who captained Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in 2022, switched back to MI last year—a move that initially sparked controversy. However, after leading India to victories in the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, Pandya has won over fans and is now receiving a much more positive reception.

As MI seeks to bounce back from this loss, fielding discipline will undoubtedly be an area of focus for the five-time champions.

