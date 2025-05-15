Mumbai Indians to Sign Jonny Bairstow as Will Jacks' Replacement, Says Report

Bairstow is no stranger to the IPL, having played 50 matches across stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring England’s Jonny Bairstow into their squad as a potential replacement for Will Jacks for the final phase of IPL 2025. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo on May 15, the 35-year-old is “in advanced talks to sign with Mumbai Indians as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks if they qualify for the IPL play-offs.”

Jacks Set to Miss Playoffs Due to International Duty

Will Jacks, who was picked by MI for ₹5.25 crore during the last mega auction, has played in 11 of the 12 games this season. However, he is expected to miss the playoffs as he has been named in England’s ODI squad for the home series against the West Indies.

The Englishman’s absence leaves a crucial gap in MI’s middle order. He contributed both with the bat and as an off-spinner. The report notes, “Bairstow is in line to replace him (Jacks) for the knockout stages, subject to a No-Objection Certificate.”

Bairstow’s Experience Brings Strategic Edge

Bairstow is no stranger to the IPL, having played 50 matches across stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. He has 1589 runs under his belt, including two centuries and nine fifties.

If the signing is finalized, Bairstow is likely to slot in as an opener or at the No. 3 position, which could see MI reshuffle their batting order. His inclusion would also serve as a direct replacement for South African batter Ryan Rickelton, who is also set to miss the playoffs.

Rickelton has been named in South Africa’s squad for the WTC 2025 final, making him unavailable for the remainder of the IPL. He has been a key contributor for MI, standing as their second-highest run scorer this season after playing all 12 matches.

Corbin Bosch is another MI player who will miss the playoffs due to national duty. However, MI may not feel his absence as deeply thanks to the presence of Mitchell Santner and Reece Topley, who offer depth in both pace and spin departments.

MI’s Final Push in League Stage

Mumbai Indians are still firmly in the playoff race with 14 points from 12 games. Their remaining fixtures are against Delhi Capitals on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium, followed by an away match versus Punjab Kings in Jaipur.

Led by Hardik Pandya, MI are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of what could be a crucial playoff run. If Bairstow is signed in time and granted the necessary clearance, his firepower could prove decisive in MI’s hunt for another IPL title.

