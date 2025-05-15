Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Mumbai Indians To Sign Jonny Bairstow As Will Jacks’ Replacement, Says Report

Mumbai Indians To Sign Jonny Bairstow As Will Jacks’ Replacement, Says Report

Bairstow is no stranger to the IPL, having played 50 matches across stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians To Sign Jonny Bairstow As Will Jacks’ Replacement, Says Report

Mumbai Indians to Sign Jonny Bairstow as Will Jacks' Replacement, Says Report


Mumbai Indians are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring England’s Jonny Bairstow into their squad as a potential replacement for Will Jacks for the final phase of IPL 2025. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo on May 15, the 35-year-old is “in advanced talks to sign with Mumbai Indians as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks if they qualify for the IPL play-offs.”

Jacks Set to Miss Playoffs Due to International Duty

Will Jacks, who was picked by MI for ₹5.25 crore during the last mega auction, has played in 11 of the 12 games this season. However, he is expected to miss the playoffs as he has been named in England’s ODI squad for the home series against the West Indies.

The Englishman’s absence leaves a crucial gap in MI’s middle order. He contributed both with the bat and as an off-spinner. The report notes, “Bairstow is in line to replace him (Jacks) for the knockout stages, subject to a No-Objection Certificate.”

Bairstow’s Experience Brings Strategic Edge

Bairstow is no stranger to the IPL, having played 50 matches across stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. He has 1589 runs under his belt, including two centuries and nine fifties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

If the signing is finalized, Bairstow is likely to slot in as an opener or at the No. 3 position, which could see MI reshuffle their batting order. His inclusion would also serve as a direct replacement for South African batter Ryan Rickelton, who is also set to miss the playoffs.

Rickelton has been named in South Africa’s squad for the WTC 2025 final, making him unavailable for the remainder of the IPL. He has been a key contributor for MI, standing as their second-highest run scorer this season after playing all 12 matches.

Corbin Bosch is another MI player who will miss the playoffs due to national duty. However, MI may not feel his absence as deeply thanks to the presence of Mitchell Santner and Reece Topley, who offer depth in both pace and spin departments.

MI’s Final Push in League Stage

Mumbai Indians are still firmly in the playoff race with 14 points from 12 games. Their remaining fixtures are against Delhi Capitals on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium, followed by an away match versus Punjab Kings in Jaipur.

Led by Hardik Pandya, MI are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of what could be a crucial playoff run. If Bairstow is signed in time and granted the necessary clearance, his firepower could prove decisive in MI’s hunt for another IPL title.

ALSO READ: NZ Pacer William O’Rourke Joins LSG As Mayank Yadav’s Replacement Due To Injury

 

Filed under

ipl Jonny Bairstow Mumbai Indians Will Jacks

Apple has unveiled CarPla

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls
The Indian government has

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns
newsx

Mumbai Indians To Sign Jonny Bairstow As Will Jacks’ Replacement, Says Report
Renowned Austrian militar

‘Pakistan Defeated, India Emerges Victorious in Operation Sindoor’: Austrian War Historian Tom Cooper Gives Clear...
newsx

NZ Pacer William O’Rourke Joins LSG As Mayank Yadav’s Replacement Due To Injury
Kangana Ranaut

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Delete The Tweet Where She Called PM Modi ‘Sab Alpha Male...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Apple CarPlay Ultra Debuts In Aston Martin With Full Vehicle Integration And Smarter Controls

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

Indian Government Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Firm Celebi Over National Security Concerns

‘Pakistan Defeated, India Emerges Victorious in Operation Sindoor’: Austrian War Historian Tom Cooper Gives Clear Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

‘Pakistan Defeated, India Emerges Victorious in Operation Sindoor’: Austrian War Historian Tom Cooper Gives Clear...

NZ Pacer William O’Rourke Joins LSG As Mayank Yadav’s Replacement Due To Injury

NZ Pacer William O’Rourke Joins LSG As Mayank Yadav’s Replacement Due To Injury

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Delete The Tweet Where She Called PM Modi ‘Sab Alpha Male Ka Baap’?

Why Did Kangana Ranaut Delete The Tweet Where She Called PM Modi ‘Sab Alpha Male...

Entertainment

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Sonu Nigam Gets Relief From Karnataka HC In Kannada Remark Case- Details Inside!

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Is Konkona Sensharma, 45, Dating 38-Year-Old Amol Parashar? Check Actress’ Ex Ranvir Shorey’s Cryptic Confirmation

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Kalki Koechlin Begged Doctors During Water Birth At Home: People Think It’s A Chudail Practice

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom