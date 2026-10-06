Mumbai Ranji Squad Announced: No Suryakumar Yadav Despite Availability, Jaiswal Included

Mumbai Ranji Trophy Squad: Suryakumar Yadav will not feature in Mumbai’s squad for their opening Ranji Trophy match despite making himself available, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has been selected for the clash against Chandigarh. The decision has been attributed to Suryakumar’s lack of recent red-ball cricket, with the Mumbai selectors opting for players with greater match practice.

Mumbai have announced a 16-member squad for their Ranji Trophy opener, but there is no place for Suryakumar Yadav despite the India batter recently confirming that he was ready to play domestic red-ball cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also made himself available, has been included in the squad as Mumbai prepare to begin their campaign against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Not In Mumbai’s Ranji Squad?

Mumbai chief selector Rajesh Pawar explained that Suryakumar’s extended absence from red-ball cricket was a major factor behind the decision.

The veteran batter has not played a first-class match for around 18 months. The selectors believe he would benefit from playing some red-ball cricket before returning to the Mumbai setup.

Pawar acknowledged Suryakumar’s stature but indicated that match practice remains an important consideration for selection.

Suryakumar had confirmed his availability after being asked about playing in the Ranji Trophy. However, MCA officials have also claimed that they attempted to contact him several times but did not receive a response.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Returns To Mumbai Squad

While Suryakumar has missed out, Jaiswal has been named in the squad for the first match.

The left-handed opener is expected to use the Ranji fixture as an opportunity to get valuable red-ball match practice. His availability could also be important with India’s upcoming international commitments potentially affecting selection for the senior side and India A.

Mumbai have therefore announced their squad only for the opening game rather than naming a larger group for the early part of the season.

Siddhesh Lad To Captain Mumbai

Siddhesh Lad has been appointed Mumbai captain for the season opener, with young opener Ayush Mhatre named his deputy.

Mhatre has also earned recognition for his recent leadership, having guided India to the Under-19 World Cup title earlier this year.

The squad includes several players with recent India and India A experience. Sarfaraz Khan is part of the group after representing Rest of India in the Irani Cup, while Shams Mulani also returns after his contribution to India A’s unofficial Test series victory over Australia A.

Mumbai, however, will be without fast bowler Shardul Thakur, who is recovering from an injury.

Mumbai Ranji Trophy Squad

Mumbai squad: Siddhesh Lad (capt), Ayush Mhatre (vice-capt), Shams Mulani, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyaansh Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Sarfaraz Khan, Sylvester D’Souza, Suved Parkar, Onkar Tarmale, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk).

Mumbai To Begin Season Against Chandigarh. Mumbai will begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium from October 11.

The match will give Jaiswal an opportunity to return to first-class cricket, while Mumbai will hope their experienced domestic core can make a strong start to the season.

For Suryakumar, meanwhile, the selectors have left the door open for a return if he gets sufficient red-ball match practice.