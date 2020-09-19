The 1st match of the T20 tournament, which pits Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings, will start on Saturday, September 19th, in the UAE . Players who might find their way into MI's Probably XI include R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, T Boult, R Chahar, J Bumrah. For CSK, the picks are S Watson, P Chawla, A Rayudu, F du Plessis, M. Dhonnii, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, I Tahir.

Mumbai vs Chennai: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: Indian T20 League Mumbai holds the record for winning the most Indian T20 League titles. The team led by R Sharma has tremendous firepower in terms of both Indian and foreign players. Pandya brothers – Krunal and Hardik – will continue to attract a lot of attention, but the eyes will also be on S Yadav, who has done wonders with the bat in the Indian domestic circuit. Along with R Sharma, he has Q de Kock, C Lynn, S Yadav, I Kishan (wicketkeeper-batsman) and the mighty K Pollard, which makes his batting incredible. Mumbai have options for J Bumrah, T Boult and N Coulter Nile in bowling. Spinner R Chahar will be the key bowler for Mumbai on UAE’s slow and low pitches. While Mumbai have a balanced side, they have to be wary of their old habit of getting off to a slow start and also, along with the fact that R Sharma will continue to play a lot of responsibility at the top.

The only obstacle that is truly between Chennai and the Indian T20 League title is Mumbai. The team led by M. Dhonnii is one of the most accurately formed teams in the Indian T20 League. Chennai added only four players – Australian pacer J Hazlewood, S Curran, R Sai Kishore and veteran India and Indian T20 League bowler P Chawla – to the final auction. His team does not go through a lot of changes anyway and there is also no danger of Chennai cutting too much. With the Indian T20 League now being the only tournament to feature M. Dhonnii, there will be additional attraction on the team which will give Mumbai the target to match with their fourth title.

Here some details of MUM vs CHE: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 1st match of the T20 tournament pits Mumbai against Chennai which starts on Saturday, September 19th at The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abi Dhabi.

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, T Boult, R Chahar, J Bumrah

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, Q de Kock, K Pollard, J Bumrah, H Pandya

Probable XI: Chennai

S Watson, P Chawla, A Rayudu, F du Plessis, M. Dhonnii, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, I Tahir

Top Picks for Chennai: M. Dhonnii, D Bravo, S Watson, R Jadeja, P Chawla

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – M. Dhonnii

Batsman – R Sharma, S Watson, Q de Kock

All Rounder – D Bravo, R Jadeja, H Pandya, K Pollard

Bowler – I Tahir, S Thakur, J Bumrah

Best Captain Picks – R Sharma, M. Dhonnii

Best Vice Captain Picks – R Jadeja, H Pandya

