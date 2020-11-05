Delhi’s team won the last match of the league and got the entry in last four. In the last match, S Dhawan and A Rahane scored half centuries, showed their good form and gave a good indication for the next match. Mumbai’s team lost the last match of the league, but they had already got entry in the last four. This next match will be a decisive match for both teams, that’s why both teams will give their full strength to win.
Details of Mumbai vs Delhi: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The 57th match of the T20 tournament pits Mumbai against Delhi which starts on Thursday, November 5th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
- Time: 7:30 PM IST
- Average score at venue: 153
Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)
- Weather Prediction: Clear Sky
- Temperature: Around 29 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: Mumbai
K Pollard, R Sharma, Q de Kock, SK Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, J Bumrah, K Pandya, T Boult, R Chahar, J Pattinson
Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, Q de Kock, SK Yadav, I Kishan, J Bumrah, T Boult
Probable XI: Delhi
S Iyer, S Dhawan, A Rahane, M Stoinis, R Pant, S Hetmyer, A Patel, K Rabada, A Nortje, T Deshpande, R Ashwin
Top Picks for Delhi: S Iyer, S Dhawan, A Rahane, M Stoinis, R Pant, K Rabada
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK – Q de Kock
Batsman – S Dhawan, A Rahane, I Kishan, SK Yadav All Rounder – M Stoinis, K Pollard, H Pandya Bowler – J Bumrah, T Boult, K Rabada
Best Captain Picks – S Dhawan, Q de Kock
Best Vice Captain Picks – I Kishan, K Pollard
