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Home > Sports News > MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Manchester United will host AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday (Oct 25), with the Red Devils desperate to return to winning ways after a disappointing run of results. United head into the fixture following a heavy 4-1 defeat against Como in midweek, extending their winless streak to seven matches across competitions. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 16:15 IST

MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Manchester United will host AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday (Oct 25), with the Red Devils desperate to return to winning ways after a disappointing run of results. United head into the fixture following a heavy 4-1 defeat against Como in midweek, extending their winless streak to seven matches across competitions. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth, Premier League
  • Date: Sunday, Oct 25, 2026
  • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Live on TV in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Live Streaming in India?

The Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League fixture will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Team News

Manchester United are under pressure to end their poor run after suffering a 4-1 defeat against Como in the Champions League. The result marked their seventh consecutive match without a win, with three draws and four defeats during this period. Their last victory came in early September against Azerbaijan’s Sabbah FK. Having won just one of their opening seven Premier League matches, the Red Devils are also enduring their poorest start to a top-flight campaign since the 1986-87 season.

Manager Michael Carrick faces mounting scrutiny as Manchester United prepare to welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford. Another disappointing result could intensify questions surrounding his position. Bournemouth, on the other hand, will look to carry their momentum from an impressive victory over AC Milan into Sunday’s league encounter.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Probable Playing XIs

Manchester United Probable XI: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Dalot, Tielemans, Baleba, Amad, Fernandes, Rashford, Mbeumo.

AFC Bournemouth Probable XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Rayan, Cook, Tavernier, Evanilson.

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MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
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MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MUN vs BOU, Premier League: Check Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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