Murali Vijay is excited to be back with his former Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings and cannot wait to get started. The Mahendra Sing Dhoni-led side has always had a special place in the Tamil Nadu batsman's heart who saw his best days in the T20 competition with his home side. Chennai will square off their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

Indian Test opener Murali Vijay was roped in by his former franchise Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL 2018 season. The experienced right-hander who captained Kings XI Punjab after leaving CSK failed to hit his top game for the Punjab outfit and was a mere shadow of his batting prowess. However, Vijay is delighted to be back with CSK and is rearing to make his presence felt at the upcoming IPL under the captaincy of the inspirational Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is largely credited for lifting Vijay’s career by giving ample of chances for both CSK and the Indian cricket team.

The Tamil Nadu batsman for the past few years has been a batting mainstay in the Indian Test outfit and has been effective both in and outside India. The right-handed batsman went on a streak of brilliant scoring after returning from a major injury and cemented his place in the Virat Kohli led team. Chennai who will be marking their presence in the IPL after serving two years of suspension ended their search for an opener on Vijay and got him from a decent amount. He will most likely open the batting for the Super Kings with South African skipper Faf Du Plessis or veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.

In the build-up to the exciting season that is set to begin in April, the Chennai Super Kings batsman posted a tweet on his official handle, which reflects on his emotions to return back in the colour yellow for his home side. “#backinyellow. The colour that stimulates beautiful memories and encourages the soul to contribute to the one and only Namma CSK @ChennaiIPL Can’t wait to get started #whistlepodu #csk #IPL2018 #ShootDiaries,” he wrote while taking part in a photo shoot organised by the Chennai franchise with teammate Ambati Rayudu. Both Rayudu and Vijay can be seen donning the CSK yellow in the picture.

#backinyellow. The colour that stimulates beautiful memories and encourages the soul to contribute to the one and only Namma CSK @ChennaiIPL 🤙🏽 Can’t wait to get started 🤜🏼 #whistlepodu #csk #IPL2018 #ShootDiaries pic.twitter.com/fuTWBSjoho — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) March 9, 2018

The Chennai Super Kings will be led by their all-time skipper MS Dhoni in the competition which the team in yellow has not once finished outside the top four. Dhoni with the core set of players that the side has able to retain will aim to script another fairytale chapter in the team’s glorious IPL history. The two-time IPL champions kept Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Rajindra Jadeja through retention rights and also got back West Indies star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo through the RTM card.

Apart from having a formidable batting unit, CSK also have the likes of Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav and Karn Sharma in their squad to give that extra all-around edge. Though old-horse Ravichandran Ashwin’s presence in the squad will be largely felt, CSK managed to dully fill the void by getting Harbhajan Singh, who has already expressed his excitement to play under Dhoni in the team. Ashwin meanwhile was named the captain of the Kings XI Punjab. Chennai will square off their IPL 2018 campaign against fierce rivals Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the season on April 7.

