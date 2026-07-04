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Home > Sports News > Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates

Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates

Former India cricketer Murali Vijay is set for his movie debut as a villain in Tamil thriller Unkill 123, starring alongside Anurag Kashyap. The film explores social media’s dark side, while Vijay transitions from a successful cricket career to the big screen.

Murali Vijay to make his acting debut in Unkill 123. Image Credit: Instagram/Murali Vijay
Murali Vijay to make his acting debut in Unkill 123. Image Credit: Instagram/Murali Vijay

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 23:30 IST

Murali Vijay movie debut: It is yet another debut for Murali Vijay, but not in the traditional cricket field. The former right-handed batter will be making his theatrical debut as a villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123. The man behind famous movies like The Gangs of Wasseypur will be acting with Murali in the Tamil movie. The former cricketer will compete against Bollywood’s biggest names, Kashyap in a dark digital thriller. A movie that delves into the dangerous underbelly of social media and the digital world was helmed by Sam Atom and produced by Vels Film International.

Unkill 123 First Look: Murali Vijay and Anurag Kashyap go face-to-face


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The first picture of the project reveals Kashyap with a menacing smile behind broken sunglasses, which has already set the mood for something raw and scary. Tamil cinema is getting closer to Kashyap. He has become quite famous and highly regarded among the South Indian film industry mainly because of his appearances in movies like Maharaja Leo Viduthalai Part 2, and Rifle Club.

Murali Vijay’s cricket career

Murali Vijay enjoyed a formidable playing career, most prominently in whites for the Indian team. The right-handed batter played 61 games in the longest format, scoring almost 4,000 runs. With 12 centuries and 15 fifties, the 42-year-old averaged 38 in Tests. His best came against Australia, scoring over 1300 runs in 28 innings at an average of more than 47. He scored four centuries and six fifties against the Aussies. 

In white-ball cricket, Vijay appeared in 26 games for India. He faced challenges repeating his success in ODIs and T20Is. In 25 innings, the Chennai-born scored around 500 runs, hitting only a solitary fifty. 

Murali Vijay: A Chennai Super Kings Legend in the IPL

Despite not being the strongest player in the shortest format, Murali Vijay was among the many legendary players to have donned the Chennai Super Kings jersey. The right-handed batter played for three teams, but his best came for the five-time champions. In 2010 and 2011, when CSK became the first team to win back-to-back IPL titles, Vijay scored more than 400 runs in both seasons. In 2010, Vijay made 458 runs in 15 innings while striking at more than 150, which included a century. 

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer

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Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates
Tags: Anurag Kashyaphome-hero-pos-7Murali VijayMurali Vijay movie debutUnkill 123

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Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates
Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates
Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates
Murali Vijay Makes Movie Debut as Villain in Anurag Kashyap’s Unkill 123: First Look, Cast, Release Updates

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