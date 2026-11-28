Mushfiqur Rahim Retirement: Bangladesh’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his decision to retire from international cricket following the opening Test against England in February 2027. The 39-year-old will conclude a remarkable career spanning more than two decades, during which he became one of the most successful cricketers in Bangladesh’s history.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal confirmed the development on Saturday, November 28, after a meeting of the board of directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Mushfiqur had personally communicated his decision to Tamim several days earlier and requested the BCB chief to make the announcement on his behalf.

“Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England. Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. After that, I was in regular contact with him. I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself,” Tamim said.

“I also requested him not to post a Facebook status, because he has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket and I wanted to do it properly. But at Mushfiq’s request, he has asked me to announce this. At his request, I am making this announcement — that the Mirpur Test against England will be his last.”

Mushfiqur’s retirement will bring an end to an international career that began in 2005. Across 484 international appearances, he accumulated 16,357 runs, including 7,062 in 108 Tests, 7,795 in 274 ODIs and 1,500 in 102 T20Is. His international record features 14 Test centuries and nine ODI hundreds.

The upcoming England series will be particularly significant for the veteran, as the same opposition featured in his first appearance in Test cricket. He made his debut at Lord’s in May 2005, aged just 18, and went on to become one of Bangladesh’s most recognisable and accomplished players.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s International Career And Retirement Plans

Mushfiqur has already ended his participation in two international formats. He announced his retirement from T20I cricket in September 2022 before bringing his ODI career to a close in March 2025.

Test cricket remained his final international commitment. His decision to continue playing the longest format allowed him to extend his career beyond 20 years and add several significant achievements to his name.

He became the first Bangladesh cricketer to reach the landmark of 100 Test appearances. With 7,062 runs, he also holds the distinction of being the country’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket.

His contribution was not restricted to batting. Mushfiqur established himself as a dependable wicketkeeper and an experienced presence in the dressing room, serving Bangladesh during different phases of its development in international cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s Remarkable Achievements In Test Cricket

Although Mushfiqur made his international debut as a teenager, he gradually developed into a key figure in Bangladesh’s batting line-up. His ability to produce substantial innings against quality opposition helped him earn a reputation as one of the country’s finest Test batters.

He has scored three double-centuries in Test cricket, becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to achieve the milestone. His highest score of 219 came against Zimbabwe in Mirpur in November 2018.

He had earlier registered a double-century against Sri Lanka in 2013 and added another against Zimbabwe in 2020. These performances underlined his importance to Bangladesh’s middle order, particularly in the longest format.

Mushfiqur also captained Bangladesh across formats during his career. His leadership period included some memorable moments for the national side, notably their first-ever Test victory over England in 2016 and their maiden Test win against Australia in 2017.

Another memorable contribution came during the 2007 ODI World Cup. Mushfiqur scored an unbeaten 56 against India, helping Bangladesh secure a famous victory in the tournament.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s Final International Assignment Ended With South Africa Tour

Mushfiqur’s most recent international assignment against South Africa proved challenging. Bangladesh suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the opening Test of the two-match series in Johannesburg.

The experienced batter could not make a significant contribution with the bat, recording scores of zero and 22 in the two innings. His campaign was subsequently cut short by a groin injury.

Medical examinations revealed inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis, forcing him to miss the second Test in Centurion. Consequently, he was unable to feature in Bangladesh’s remaining match of the tour.

His retirement announcement now gives Bangladesh a clear timeline for the departure of one of its most experienced players. The opening Test against England in February 2027 is expected to provide the occasion for his final appearance in international cricket.

Having started his Test journey against England at Lord’s in 2005, Mushfiqur will have the opportunity to conclude it against the same opponents in Mirpur. It will mark the end of a career defined by longevity, consistency and several historic achievements for Bangladesh cricket.