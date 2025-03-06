Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From ODIs After 19-Year Career

Mushfiqur first gained recognition during the 2007 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s famous victory over India in Trinidad, scoring a match-winning fifty.

Bangladesh’s veteran cricketer and most experienced ODI player, Mushfiqur Rahim, has officially announced his retirement from the One Day International (ODI) format. The 36-year-old made the announcement on his Facebook page, just a week after Bangladesh’s disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy, where they failed to secure a single victory.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s Illustrious ODI Career

Mushfiqur Rahim ends his ODI journey as Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer, amassing 7,795 runs at an average of 36.42 in 274 matches. His stellar record includes nine centuries and 49 half-centuries. Among wicketkeepers, he ranks as one of only five players to have featured in more than 250 ODIs. His seven centuries place him fourth among wicketkeepers, trailing cricketing legends Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist, and MS Dhoni.

Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

Recent Form and Decision to Retire

Mushfiqur’s recent performances were under scrutiny, especially during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he failed to deliver impactful scores. He registered a golden duck against India and managed only 2 runs against New Zealand. His last ODI fifty came against Sri Lanka in March 2024. Injuries further disrupted his rhythm, keeping him out of key series against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

A legendary ODI career…………. Another Champion #retired

Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. – A legend for #Bangladesh cricket! He is also known as Mr Dependable ! A symbol of resilience and determination.

Announcing his decision, Mushfiqur wrote on Facebook:

“I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty. The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realise that this is my destiny.”

He also expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and fans, who supported him throughout his 19-year international career.

A Legacy in Bangladesh Cricket

Mushfiqur first gained recognition during the 2007 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s famous victory over India in Trinidad, scoring a match-winning fifty. Over the years, he cemented his place as a reliable middle-order batter and a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. Between 2010 and 2016, he played 92 consecutive ODIs, the most by any Bangladeshi cricketer.

What’s Next for Mushfiqur Rahim?

While Mushfiqur has stepped away from ODIs, he remains a key figure in Bangladesh’s Test cricket setup. With 94 Test appearances, he is on course to become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach 100 Tests. Having already retired from T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup, his focus will now shift entirely to the longest format of the game.

Mushfiqur Rahim leaves an indelible mark on Bangladesh’s ODI history. His dedication, consistency, and contributions have made him one of the country’s greatest cricketers. While Bangladesh cricket bids farewell to its veteran in the 50-over format, fans will still see him don the whites for the national team in the upcoming Test matches.

