Monday, May 26, 2025
Mustafizur Rahman Ruled Out Of Pakistan T20Is After IPL Injury, Khaled Ahmed Named Replacement

Mustafizur Rahman ruled out of Pakistan T20Is due to thumb fracture during IPL 2025; Khaled Ahmed named as replacement, per ICC official site.

Mustafizur Rahman Ruled Out Of Pakistan T20Is After IPL Injury, Khaled Ahmed Named Replacement


Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan after suffering a thumb injury during an IPL 2025 game, as confirmed by the ICC official website.

The left-arm seamer sustained the injury while playing for Delhi Capitals in their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The incident occurred when Mustafizur attempted a caught-and-bowled chance off Australian batter Josh Inglis, resulting in a clip fracture to his left thumb.

According to a statement given by Bangladesh national team physio Delowar Hossain to ESPNcricinfo, “Mustafizur suffered a clip fracture on his left thumb while playing his last match of the Indian Premier League yesterday. This injury requires a period of rest and rehabilitation. As per our current assessment, he will be unavailable for selection for the next two to three weeks.”

Hossain further added that Mustafizur’s injury will be reviewed after two weeks to monitor his recovery.

As a result, Khaled Ahmed has been called up to the national squad. The right-arm pacer has had a standout domestic season, taking 20 wickets in the recent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Mustafizur becomes the third player to exit the squad ahead of the Pakistan series, which kicks off on May 28 in Lahore. Earlier, Nahid Rana withdrew due to personal reasons, while Soumya Sarkar was sidelined with a back injury and replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in three T20Is scheduled for May 28, May 30, and June 1 in Lahore. The team is looking to recover after a disappointing 2-1 series loss to UAE in Sharjah.

Filed under

Bangladesh squad IPL 2025 Mustafizur out of Pakistan series Mustafizur Rahman

