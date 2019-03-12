Muttiah Muralitharan defends India amid criticism, says a team can't have 11 Virat Kohlis: Muttiah Muralitharan said a team cannot have 11 Virat Kohlis or Sachin Tendulkars or John Bradmans. He maintained that skipper Virat Kohli and company have done well. He suggested fans to remain patient and do not put pressure on the team

Muralitharan defends India amid criticism, says team can’t have 11 Virat Kohlis:Legendary bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has defended team India after facing harsh criticism over its performance in the fourth One-day International (ODI) against Australia in Mohali. Former Sri Lankan spinner maintained that the team cannot have 11 Virat Kohlis or Sachin Tendulkars or John Bradmans. He said that skipper Kohli and company have done well. In the last match against Aussies, team India had made four changes and failed to defend a mammoth total. However, Muralitharan while defending the move, said that team need to try such combinations as the World Cup is just ahead.

Commenting on the performance of spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm off break bowler said that they cannot be criticised for poor performance in just one match. He added that Yadav and Chahal are quality spinners and are doing a great bowling.

Suggesting Indian cricket fans to be patient, leading wicket-taker in international cricket Muralitharan said that in sports a team cannot win all the games, there are both winners and loosers of the game. He added that fans should not put pressure on the team which in turn would bring results in their favour.

Earlier, former Test captain Bishan Singh Bedi had come down heavily on the team for making changes in the team for the last two matches. Bedi said that Dhoni is almost half a captain and skipper Kohli is visibly rough without Dhoni. Pundits and fans have also questioned Indian bowlers, who could not defend 358.

Meanwhile, the final and fifth ODI of ongoing series would be played tomorrow at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. India won first and second matches of the series. But in the following matches, Australia bounced back and the stunned team as well as fans.

