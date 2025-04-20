'Mutton, Pizza nahi khana hai usko' : Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL Debut

In an exciting IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi introduced himself to the cricketing world in style.

In an exciting IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi introduced himself to the cricketing world in style.

While Rajasthan ended up on the losing side, it was Vaibhav’s explosive 34 off just 20 balls that had fans and experts talking.

The young left-hander marked his debut with a six on the very first ball he faced, bowled by Shardul Thakur.

Strict Diet, Big Dreams

Vaibhav’s entry into the IPL didn’t happen overnight. His journey was backed by discipline, focus, and even sacrifices in his everyday life.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After being picked for ₹1.1 crore in last year’s mega auction, he began a strict training regimen. One of the first changes came in his diet.

“Mutton nahi khana hai usko, instructions hain. Pizza hata diya hai uske diet chart mein se. He is just fond of chicken and mutton. He is a kid, so he used to love pizza a lot. But he doesn’t eat it anymore. When we used to give him mutton, no matter how much we gave, he would finish all of it. That’s why he looks a bit chubby,” said his coach Manish Ojha.

Coach Ojha believes Vaibhav has qualities that remind him of cricketing greats.

“He’s a fearless batter. He has said time and again that he admires Brian Lara. But he’s a mix of Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara. His aggression is just like Yuvraj’s.”

Call from Dravid, Promise of a Six

Vaibhav got to know about his debut just a day before the game. It was head coach Rahul Dravid who informed him of the big news.

Excited and nervous, Vaibhav immediately called his coach to share the moment.

“He was very happy. He called me after his practice session yesterday and said (Rahul) Dravid sir and the management called him and told him that he will be playing against Lucknow Super Giants. He was elated. But was tensed. I said just be calm and play the way you have been. He said chakke waala ball ayega to marunga, rukunga nahi.”

Vaibhav didn’t want to let the moment slip by quietly. He wanted to go big.

“He’s a kid. He’s emotional. He always talks about Rahul Dravid sir and his support. He looks up to him like a God. Dravid sir is always there to support him,” Ojha added.

“He always says, ‘Jab chakka maarne ka ball aayega, to chakka hi maarunga. Single leke kya karunga?'”

Practice Heroics Turned Match Reality

His aggressive mindset has been visible in practice sessions too. Ojha shared how Vaibhav regularly steps up in challenging scenarios.

“Let me tell you one incident. During practice sessions, I usually give a batter a hypothetical situation and assign a couple of bowlers to challenge him — for example, you need 40 runs in 4 overs, or 60 in 6 overs. This guy often steps in and ends up achieving the target with balls to spare,” said the coach.

With a clear head, fearless intent, and an eye for big shots, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL chapter has just started.

And if his debut is anything to go by, it promises to be an exciting one.

ALSO READ: Sanjiv Goenka Erupts In Joy As LSG’s Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch