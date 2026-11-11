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Home > Sports News > ‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting

‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting

Hardik Pandya Punjab Kings: Hardik Pandya has shared his first reaction after completing a blockbuster move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. The star all-rounder welcomed his new team with a special Instagram message for captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, declaring his support for Punjab's leadership group.

‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 14:15 IST

Hardik Pandya Punjab Kings: Hardik Pandya has broken his silence following his blockbuster move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. The India all-rounder took to Instagram to welcome his new chapter, expressing his support for captain Shreyas Iyer, head coach Ricky Ponting and the Punjab Kings family with a special message that has already caught the attention of cricket fans.

Pandya’s move to Punjab was officially confirmed on Wednesday, November 11, as part of a high-profile exchange involving Arshdeep Singh. The all-rounder will join PBKS for Rs 18 crore, while Arshdeep will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing contract value of Rs 18 crore.

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Hardik Pandya’s Special Message For Shreyas Iyer And Ricky Ponting

Shortly after the trade announcement, Pandya shared his first reaction on social media, making his excitement about joining Punjab Kings clear. The 32-year-old specifically acknowledged the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and the coaching experience of Australian great Ricky Ponting.

“Sat Sri Akal. My Captain. Shreyas. My Coach. Ricky. My team. All of Punjab. I am standing behind you,” Pandya wrote in his Instagram post.



The message is particularly interesting as Pandya has joined a team where Iyer has already established himself as captain. Rather than suggesting any leadership change, the all-rounder’s first statement indicates his willingness to support the existing leadership group.

With Ponting overseeing the team’s coaching setup, Punjab will have an experienced combination of leadership and international match-winning talent as they prepare for the 2027 campaign.

Hardik Pandya Ends Second Mumbai Indians Stint After IPL Trade

Pandya’s move brings his second association with Mumbai Indians to a close. He originally joined the franchise in 2015 and became an important member of its championship-winning teams in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After a successful spell with Gujarat Titans, where he led the franchise to the IPL title in its debut season in 2022, Pandya returned to Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024. He was subsequently appointed captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

However, his second stint as MI skipper did not produce the expected results, with the franchise experiencing inconsistent campaigns across the three seasons.

Pandya has accumulated 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets in 162 IPL appearances.

Arshdeep Singh Begins New IPL Chapter With Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh will leave Punjab Kings after representing the franchise since making his IPL debut in 2019.

The left-arm fast bowler developed into one of Punjab’s most dependable players and became the franchise’s leading wicket-taker. He has collected 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, establishing himself as a proven option across different phases of a T20 innings.

His arrival gives Mumbai Indians another quality Indian fast-bowling option alongside Jasprit Bumrah, potentially strengthening their attack for the upcoming season.

The blockbuster exchange has handed both franchises significant additions ahead of IPL 2027, with Pandya now preparing to work under Iyer and Ponting as Punjab Kings look to take another step towards their maiden IPL title.

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‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting
Tags: IPL 2027

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‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting

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‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting
‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting
‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting
‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting
‘My Captain Shreyas, My Coach Ricky’: Hardik Pandya Sends First Message After Joining Punjab Kings, Backs Iyer And Ponting

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