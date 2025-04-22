Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • My D**k’s Bigger Than Yours: Anthony Edwards Yells At A Fan While Grabbing His Crotch, Gets Fined For $50,000- Watch!

My D**k's Bigger Than Yours: Anthony Edwards Yells At A Fan While Grabbing His Crotch, Gets Fined For $50,000- Watch!

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred while Edwards stood at the scorer’s table alongside teammate Rudy Gobert.

My D**k’s Bigger Than Yours: Anthony Edwards Yells At A Fan While Grabbing His Crotch, Gets Fined For $50,000- Watch!

Anthony Edwards


The NBA has issued a $50,000 fine to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for making an obscene gesture and using inappropriate language toward a fan, according to a league statement released on Tuesday.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred while Edwards stood at the scorer’s table alongside teammate Rudy Gobert. As a fan heckled Gobert, Edwards stepped in to defend him. However, the exchange escalated when Edwards responded with a vulgar comment: “my d–k bigger than yours.”

This latest penalty brings Edwards’ total fines for the 2024–25 season to $235,000 — the highest amount accrued by any NBA player this year. Despite the fines, Edwards has earned $42.1 million this season.

The Timberwolves, who currently lead their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers 1-0 after a dominant Game 1 performance, will face off in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Who Is Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards is an American professional basketball player who plays as a shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. Born on August 5, 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia, he is often referred to by his nickname “Ant-Man.”

Edwards played college basketball for the Georgia Bulldogs before being selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves .​

Known for his explosive athleticism and scoring ability, Edwards quickly made an impact in the league. He has been named an NBA All-Star three times and played a pivotal role in helping the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals in 2024, their first appearance in two decades.

In addition to his NBA achievements, Edwards was a key contributor to the U.S. national team that won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics .​
Encyclopedia Britannica

Off the court, Edwards is recognized for his charismatic personality and leadership qualities. His dynamic playing style and dedication have drawn comparisons to NBA legends, positioning him as one of the league’s rising stars.

Filed under

Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards NBA timberwolves NBA

Anthony Edwards

