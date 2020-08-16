As followed in the footsteps of his friend and captain MS Dhoni,Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced retirement from international cricket, his wife, Priyanka, said she is "still processing this", adding that her "heart is just filled with respect and gratitude"

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 : As Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced retirement from international cricket, his wife, Priyanka, said she is “still processing this”, adding that her “heart is just filled with respect and gratitude”.

“Though I’m still processing this! All I can say is I’m bursting with pride, Immense pride. My heart is just filled with respect & gratitude @ImRaina,” Priyanka tweeted.

On Saturday, the World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket. And minutes after Dhoni’s retirement, Raina also announced that he is retiring from international cricket.“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” Raina had written in an Instagram post.

Raina is the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

The 33-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India. The left-handed batsman scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31.He registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120. In the shortest format of the game, Raina scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18.

Raina was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the batsman had played crucial knocks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament