Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Live Tv
‘My Heart is With Bangalore, My Soul is With Bangalore’: Virat Kohli’s Emotional Outpouring After RCB’s Historic IPL Win

RCB eventually reached 190, a total that seemed par but turned out to be a match-winner thanks to a gritty bowling performance.

‘My Heart is With Bangalore, My Soul is With Bangalore’: Virat Kohli’s Emotional Outpouring After RCB’s Historic IPL Win

'My Heart is With Bangalore, My Soul is With Bangalore': Virat Kohli's Emotional Outpouring After RCB's Historic IPL Win


After years of chasing glory and coming heartbreakingly close, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally etched their name in the history books. With a narrow six-run win in a gripping final against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, the wait — spanning 17 long seasons — has ended.

Kohli’s Tears Speak Volumes

As the final ball was bowled and victory was confirmed, emotions spilled over. Virat Kohli, the long-standing face of RCB, was visibly overcome with emotion. Tears welled up as years of passion, pain, and perseverance finally bore fruit.

“This win is for the fans as much as for the team. It’s been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, my prime, and my experience. And I tried to win this every season that I came, and I gave everything I had. And to finally have this moment come, it’s an unbelievable feeling. I never thought this day would come.”

Kohli has remained unwavering in his loyalty to the franchise, even when doubts crept in.

“I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me, and I always dreamt of winning with them. And this is far more special than winning with anyone else. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I am going to play for till the last day of the IPL.”

A City’s Dream Finally Realized

For the loyal RCB fanbase, the victory marks the end of a seemingly endless wait. The team had reached the IPL final three times — in 2009, 2011, and 2016 — only to walk away empty-handed each time.

This season, however, was different. The resilience was palpable, the belief stronger than ever.

As the final wicket fell, the eruption of joy across stadiums, living rooms, and social media was matched only by the rawness of Kohli’s tears. It was a moment not just of victory, but of vindication.

“I will sleep like a baby tonight,” said Kohli, encapsulating the relief of a journey finally fulfilled.

RCB’s Grit-Fueled Batting Effort

Despite playing on a surface that offered value for stroke play, RCB’s innings didn’t quite catch fire. There were starts from multiple batters, but none converted theirs into a defining score.

Kohli’s contribution of 43 was the top score — a controlled, composed innings that prioritized solidity over flash.

RCB eventually reached 190, a total that seemed par but turned out to be a match-winner thanks to a gritty bowling performance.

A Trophy 17 Seasons in the Making

For a team that has often dazzled on paper but stumbled in crunch moments, this title changes everything.

RCB are no longer just fan favorites or perennial entertainers. They are champions — at last.

And for Kohli, whose loyalty never wavered, this victory stands as a personal and professional high point, carved from years of near-misses and unwavering faith.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli In Tears As RCB Wins IPL 2025 Championship After 18 Years Of Waiting

 

Filed under

ipl RCB Virat Kohli

