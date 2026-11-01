‘My Job Is To Take The Right Decisions’: Gautam Gambhir Fires Back At Critics Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bench Time

Gautam Gambhir On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has responded to questions over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s limited opportunities, making it clear that team selections will be guided by cricketing decisions rather than outside expectations. Gambhir also dismissed the idea of treating certain international fixtures as dead rubbers, insisting that every match carries importance when a player represents India.

The teenage batter has remained in the spotlight following his remarkable performances in the IPL 2026 season. His exploits have sparked calls for a more regular place in India’s T20I side, with fans questioning why he has not featured consistently despite the team having opportunities to experiment with its combination.

However, Gambhir has stood by the selection approach, stressing that established players who have delivered over an extended period also deserve backing and continuity. Speaking to Sky Sports, the India coach said he would not make selection calls simply to satisfy public opinion.

Gautam Gambhir Sends Clear Message To Critics

Gambhir explained that his responsibility is to make decisions he believes are right for the team, even if those choices do not find favour with everyone. He also pointed to the influence of social media discussions, suggesting that the noise surrounding team selections should not dictate decisions inside the dressing room.

The head coach underlined the importance of creating a secure environment for players, particularly in a squad where competition for places is intense. While acknowledging the excitement around emerging talent, he indicated that consistent performers should not lose their place merely because another player has attracted attention.

His comments come amid growing debate over Sooryavanshi’s role in the national setup. The youngster has had opportunities in the T20I side, including appearances during India’s tour of England and the Zimbabwe series, as well as the Asian Games campaign under a different team management combination.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Dropped For New Zealand 4th T20I

Sooryavanshi featured in the first two T20Is against New Zealand after Ishan Kishan was unavailable due to injury. However, Kishan’s return to the playing XI for the fourth match meant the teenager had to make way.

The decision attracted attention because India had already secured an unassailable lead in the five-match series. With the result settled, some supporters felt the remaining fixtures could have provided another opportunity to assess Sooryavanshi at the international level.

Gambhir, however, maintained that the status of a series does not change the responsibility attached to representing the country. He said players should approach every international match with the same seriousness, regardless of the situation in the series.

‘No Dead Rubbers In My Philosophy’: Gambhir Explains India’s Approach

Gambhir made it clear that he does not view international matches as opportunities to relax or lower standards once a series has been decided. According to the coach, every appearance for India is a chance for players to improve, learn and contribute.

He also highlighted how limited the opportunity to represent the national team is, arguing that players must treat every game as significant.

The comments offer a clear indication of Gambhir’s selection philosophy: reputation and sustained performances remain important, while opportunities for young players will depend on what the team requires rather than public demand. Sooryavanshi’s progress will remain a talking point, but the coach has made his position on selection and dead rubbers clear.