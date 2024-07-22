'My learning is that it's all about winning': Gautam Gambhir Takes Charge As Indian Team Head Coach

As Gautam Gambhir takes over as the head coach of Team India, he acknowledges the challenge ahead, stepping into a role previously filled by renowned coaches like Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri.

“The most important thing is that they will always have my back. My aim is to create a happy and secure dressing room. I am taking over a very successful team—runner-ups in the WTC and 50-overs WC. I have big shoes to fill and am looking forward to it,” Gambhir said during the press conference.

Gambhir will be supported by his former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) colleague, Abhishek Nayar, who will serve as the assistant coach, and Ryan Ten Doeschate, who joins the support staff.

“I have worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan over the last two months at IPL with KKR. Both are absolute professionals, and I hope they will have a successful stint with the Indian team as coaches,” Gambhir added.

The new coach will be working with a star-studded team as the ODI series begins, with Team India captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli joining the squad. Gambhir highlighted his strong relationship with Kohli.

“I share a great relationship with Virat Kohli. We exchange messages—he is a world-class batter. I have told you many times that we will both work hard for Team India and make 140 crore people proud,” Gambhir said.

“Both Virat and Rohit have a lot of cricket left. They are world-class players; any team would be lucky to have both of them. There’s the Champions Trophy, the Australia series, and if fitness permits, the 2027 World Cup,” he added.

Gambhir, a former left-handed opener for India, previously served as the team mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 IPL season, which saw KKR lift their third IPL trophy under his guidance.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as Team India’s head coach concluded after the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

(With ANI Inputs)