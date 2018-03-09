Mahammad Shami, who is facing the accusations of domestic violence and cheating has said that he feels his wife has lost her mental balance. He added that the charges were baseless and she needs to prove them. Shami's wife accusations against him have also put the cricketer's career in jeopardy as BCCI has withheld his central contract till more clarity emerges over the matter.

Indian pacer Mahammad Shami who is facing allegations of domestic violence and cheating by his wife Hasin Jahan has said that she might have lost her mental balance. He added that Jahan was trying to damage his career by levelling all the charges. The pacer has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.”I don’t know what she is up to. She needs to explain what has changed so much in these few days. She is suddenly levelling all these accusations on me. She is accusing of harassment. She is even accusing me of match-fixing. I think she has lost her mental balance or it might be her game plan to sabotage my career,” Shami told reporters.

Shami’s wife accusations against him have also put the cricketer’s career in jeopardy as BCCI has withheld his central contract till more clarity emerges over the matter. Shami had played a crucial role to enable India to win the lone Test in South Africa earlier. However, to everyone’s surprise, his name was missing from the list of contracted players released by the board earlier this week. Although BCCI has not yet given any explanation for including Shami’s name in the list, it is being speculated that the board has taken cognisance of the matter and withheld the name till the result of an inquiry into allegations is out.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of cheating and inflicting physical and mental torture on her several times in the past two years. Ms Jahan took to social media platform Facebook to share her side of the story and posted a series of screenshots to verify her claims of cricketer’s extramarital affairs.In the Facebook post, Shami’s wife has stressed that she is being tortured by the cricketer and his family for past two years and several attempts have been made by them to kill her.

