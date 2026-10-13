Myanmar vs Mongolia LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details For MYA vs MGL ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026

Myanmar vs Mongolia LIVE Streaming: Myanmar will take on Mongolia in Match 19 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 on Wednesday, October 14, at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia. The T20 International match is scheduled to begin at 9:15 AM local time, 6:45 AM IST and 1:15 AM GMT.

Myanmar will look to use its international experience and bowling discipline to put pressure on Mongolia, while Mongolia will aim to produce a competitive performance by maintaining batting discipline and making the most of its 20 overs.

The match is part of the tournament’s round-robin stage, with the top two teams progressing to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Regional Final. Both sides will be keen to secure a victory as they continue their campaign in the qualification tournament for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Myanmar vs Mongolia Match Details

Match: Myanmar vs Mongolia, Match 19

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 9:15 AM local time, 6:45 AM IST, 1:15 AM GMT

Venue: YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Myanmar vs Mongolia LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Myanmar vs Mongolia LIVE in India?

The match will be available for live streaming on FanCode in India and the Indian subcontinent.

Where to watch Myanmar vs Mongolia LIVE outside India?

Viewers in select regions can watch the match on ICC.tv, subject to regional availability.

Myanmar vs Mongolia Full Squads

Myanmar Squad: Htet Lin Aung (c), Pyae Phyo Wai, Ko Ko Lin Thu, Nay Lin Htun, Thuya Aung, Khin Aye, Kaung Htet Kyaw, Hein Zin Aung, Lin Thu, Swan Htet Ko Ko, Aung Ko Ko, Ye Naing Tun, Myat Thu Aung, Paing Danu.

Mongolia Squad: Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan (c), Gandemberel Ganbold, Davaasuren Jamyansuren, Turmunkh Tumursukh, Enkh-Erdene Bulgan, Zoljavkhlan Shurentsetseg, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Batsukh Tur-Erdene, Temuulen Amarmend, Od Lutbayar, Buyantushig Terbish, Mohan Vivekanandan, Sanchir Natsagdorj.