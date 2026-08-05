Mykhailo Mudryk Completes Emotional Chelsea Return As Xabi Alonso Expresses Relief

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023 for an initial fee of 62 million pounds ($78.72 million) but his career looked in peril when hit with a ​four-year ban by the English Football Association for testing positive for the banned ​substance meldonium. He always insisted he had never knowingly or intentionally taken a banned substance and was ‌cleared ⁠to resume playing on Friday after the FA concluded disciplinary proceedings in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Before Wednesday’s game, Alonso said ‘no decision’ had been made about Mudryk’s future at Chelsea. Following the match he said it had been important to ​get Mudryk back on ​the pitch.

“It was ⁠more than a football decision. It was a human decision and emotional decision to give him this boost, to feel the ​great support that he got and the great reception when ​he came ⁠on the pitch,” the Spaniard said.

After last week’s hearing the FA noted that Mudryk would not have returned an adverse finding under WADA’s current technical document, due to ⁠changes ​made after he had tested positive.

“If Mr Mudryk’s sample ​was collected today, the concentration of meldonium in the sample would not have been reported and no ​ADRVs would have resulted,” the FA said.

Chelsea will open their Premier League campaign against Fulham on August 25 but they have two more friendlies against Milan and Johor Darul Ta’zim.

(With inputs from Reuters)