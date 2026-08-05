Mykhailo Mudryk Completes Emotional Chelsea Return As Xabi Alonso Expresses Relief

With not many days left for the 2026/27 Premier League to commence, Chelsea FC winger Mykhailo Mudryk has well and truly re-launched his comeback. With his anti-doping ban now reduced, when the development first emerged in December 2024 following an adverse analytical finding, Mudryk has relaunched his career against Juventus, albeit ending in a 1-0 result.
“It was emotional for everyone from the club to see him back” – Xabi Alonso on Mykhailo Mudryk
“I’m really pleased for him. It was emotional for everyone from the club to see him back, When I told him before the game he could play 10 or 15 minutes, he was thrilled for sure. It was after such a long period (that he couldn’t play with the team), so it was a great feeling for him and for everyone else,” Chelsea manager Xavi Alonso said after the 1-0 defeat.
“It was more than a football decision. It was a human decision and emotional decision to give him this boost, to feel the great support that he got and the great reception when he came on the pitch,” the Spaniard said.
“If Mr Mudryk’s sample was collected today, the concentration of meldonium in the sample would not have been reported and no ADRVs would have resulted,” the FA said.