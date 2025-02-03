Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Browns, Cites Super Bowl Aspirations

Despite being a dominant force in the league and the Browns' all-time sack leader, Garrett believes the team’s struggles and lack of postseason success hinder his championship aspirations.

Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Browns, Cites Super Bowl Aspirations


Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has formally requested a trade, citing his desire to compete for a Super Bowl. The 29-year-old, who has been a cornerstone of the Browns’ defense since being selected first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, made the announcement via a statement on Monday.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett said in his statement. “While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

A Dominant Career In Cleveland

Garrett has cemented himself as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league, earning four First-Team All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods. He is also the Browns’ all-time sack leader, a testament to his impact on the team’s defensive unit. However, Cleveland has struggled to build a championship-caliber roster around him, making just two playoff appearances in his eight seasons and never advancing beyond the divisional round.

The Browns’ struggles have been exacerbated by their commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson, whom they acquired in a controversial trade with the Houston Texans. Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been marred by poor performances, injuries, and off-field controversies. The team finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 3-14 record, further frustrating players and fans alike.

Browns’ Stance On The Trade Request

Despite Garrett’s request, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has indicated that he has no plans to trade the defensive star. Garrett is under contract through the 2026 season after signing a five-year, $125 million extension in 2020. However, with his trade request now public, teams in need of a premier defensive player will likely explore potential deals.

Garrett’s departure, if granted, would mark the end of an era for Cleveland’s defense and could signal a major rebuild for the struggling franchise. As one of the league’s elite defenders, his availability is sure to spark interest across the NFL, with contenders eager to add his game-changing talent to their rosters.

ALSO READ: Pro Bowl 2025: AFC vs NFC Flag Football–Where And How To Watch!

