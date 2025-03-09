Myles Garrett’s Groundbreaking $40M Per Year Deal Sets NFL Record

Over the past seven seasons, Garrett has established himself as one of the league’s premier pass rushers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and cementing his reputation as a cornerstone of the Browns’ defense.

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett has signed a historic contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The Browns secured Garrett with a four-year extension worth an average of $40 million per year, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

Garrett’s deal surpasses the previous record set just days earlier when the Las Vegas Raiders extended their own star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, with a three-year, $106.5 million contract that included $91.5 million guaranteed. Crosby’s deal, which averaged $35.5 million annually, briefly held the title for the largest non-quarterback extension in league history before Garrett’s new contract reset the market.

A dominant force

The 28-year-old defensive standout has been a dominant force since being drafted first overall by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. Over the past seven seasons, Garrett has established himself as one of the league’s premier pass rushers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and cementing his reputation as a cornerstone of the Browns’ defense. His record-breaking contract reflects both his elite production and the increasing value placed on top-tier edge rushers in the NFL.

9️⃣5️⃣ is staying in the 2️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ We’ve agreed to terms on a 4-year extension with Myles Garrett! 📰 » https://t.co/jbP3i6GLU4 pic.twitter.com/Uwn01KdaZi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 9, 2025

With his new deal, Garrett now leads all defensive players in annual salary, surpassing San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, who signed a five-year, $170 million contract in 2023, earning $34 million per year. Behind Bosa are Jacksonville Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen, who makes $28.25 million per year, and New York Giants’ Brian Burns, earning $28.2 million annually.

Garrett’s reign as the highest-paid non-quarterback, however, may not last long. Several star players are due for major contract extensions this offseason, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who is widely expected to command a deal that could eclipse Garrett’s record-setting extension.

As the NFL continues to see skyrocketing salaries for elite defenders, Garrett’s historic contract sets a new benchmark one that could soon be surpassed as the league’s top talents continue to cash in on their game-changing abilities.

