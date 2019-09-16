N Srinivasan talks about MS Dhoni's future in the Indian cricket team and Indian Premier League (IPL), says that Dhoni will remain the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for next season of IPL. Read more below.

On Thursday (September 12), Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s throwback tweet, representing a memorable match when then skipper MS Dhoni and Kohli guided the Indian team to an epic win against Australia in World T20 2016, took the social media by storm and triggered a huge debate among the sports community. People started making the speculations about Dhoni’s retirement as the sports desks of media came into action for one of their busiest day at work.

Although, it all came out to be just a rumor as Kohli’s tweet had nothing to do with Dhoni’s international future. The Indian cricket team captain in his tweet meant what the win over Australia, and stressed that his post had nothing to do with Dhoni’s retirement. Being asked on the former captain’s future and his long rest period post the 2019 World Cup, Kohli told reporters that when someone decides to stop playing is an absolutely individual thing, and no one else should have an opinion on it, that’s what he thinks. As long as Dhoni is available and continues to play, he is going to be very very valuable.

Apart from this, N Srinivasan, former president of the BCCI and managing director of India Cements Limited (who owns the team Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)) has given his statement on Dhoni’s future in the Indian cricket team and in the IPL. Though 72-year-old didn’t speak much about the topic but he said that he can say only one thing. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will only be the captain for the Chennai Super Kings in next IPL season.

Dhoni is yet to represent India after the defeat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. In his absence, the selectors have been trying out Rishabh Pant, but the cricketer is yet to perform well to make his permanent space in the team.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App