The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday advised athletes to submit their whereabouts every three months in advance. The national anti-doping body has also issued notices to athletes who failed to provide their whereabouts.

If an athlete fails three such notices he or she can be suspended for up to 4 years under Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

“All athletes in NRTP of NADA are required to submit their whereabouts every 3 months in advance. Those who fail to do so have been issued notices. Three such notices amount to Anti-Doping Rule Violation for which an athlete can be suspended for up to 4 years,” read a statement from NADA.

Recently, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed a provisional suspension to Bahrain athlete Salwa Eid Naser. She won a gold medal in the 400-metre race at the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year.

The primary objectives of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) are to implement anti-doping rules as per WADA code, regulate dope control programme, to promote education and research and creating awareness about doping and its ill effects.

