Rafael Nadal of Spain won the 13th Roland Garros crown after registering a win over the 2016 Fench Open titlist, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, here on Sunday.Nadal defeated Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to capture a record-equalling 20th major singles trophy to draw level with all-time leader Roger Federer. It was his 100th match win on the clay in Paris, his 27th from 56 showdowns with the Serb.

The 34-year-old is now just one-match win away from becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 career victories — and joining Jimmy Connors (1,274), Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068).No singles player, male or female, has won a Grand Slam more than Nadal has won the French Open. Nadal leads the list with 13 French Open titles and is followed Margaret Court’s 11 Australian Open victories. Third in the standings is Martina Navratilova, with nine Wimbledon trophies.

Swiss maestro Roger Federer congratulated ‘greatest rival’ Rafael Nadal on winning his 13th Roland Garros title after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.Nadal equaled Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and further added to his own record at Roland Garros on the red clay, courtesy of a surprisingly dominant 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over the World number one Djokovic.

Spaniard also marked his 100th match win at the clay-court major championship.Taking to Twitter Federer shared a post which read, “I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion. As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory.”

ALSO READ: IPL 13, MI vs DC: ‘Perfect day for us’, says Rohit as MI go top of table after win over DC

“It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone. I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it,” it added.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces Women’s T20 squad; Harmanpreet, Mithali, Mandhana named captains