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Home > Sports News > NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online

NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online

Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Namibia and Ireland will face each other in the second ODI of their five-match series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 12:09 IST

Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Ireland head into the second ODI with a 1-0 lead after securing a 55-run victory in the series opener on Thursday. Led by Paul Stirling, the visitors will aim to build on their winning start, with experienced players such as Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher expected to play important roles.

Namibia, meanwhile, will look to bounce back on home soil and level the five-match series. Captain Gerhard Erasmus will lead the hosts, who will rely on players such as Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit to deliver a stronger performance. The bowling attack, featuring Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz, will also be crucial to Namibia’s hopes of restricting Ireland.

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With Ireland looking to extend their advantage and Namibia eager to respond, the second ODI promises another competitive contest in Windhoek. The series also offers Ireland an opportunity to prepare for the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers while Namibia aim to make the most of their home conditions.

Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Ireland Tour of Namibia 2026 (2nd ODI)

Teams: Namibia vs Ireland

Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 PM IST | 9:30 AM Local Time | 8:00 AM GMT

Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI Full Squads

Namibia Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green (Wicketkeeper), Michael van Lingen, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Alexander Volschenk, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Junior Taanyanda and Malan Kruger.

Ireland Squad

Paul Stirling (Captain), Lorcan Tucker (Wicketkeeper), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin Calitz and Mark Adair.

Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match Live

How to watch the Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the second ODI live on the FanCode app and website. There is no confirmed television broadcast available in India.

Where to watch the Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI live in Namibia?

Viewers in Namibia can follow the match through OneAfrica TV’s web stream. Television coverage is listed on DStv (Channel 284) and GOtv (Channel 24).

Where to watch the Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI live in the rest of Africa?

Fans across the rest of Africa, excluding Zimbabwe, can check the CSA YouTube channel for live streaming. Television coverage is available through the SuperSport and DStv network, subject to regional availability.

Where to watch the Namibia vs Ireland 2nd ODI live in North America?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the match through Willow TV, subject to the applicable broadcast schedule.

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NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online
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NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online

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NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team 2nd ODI LIVE On TV And Online

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