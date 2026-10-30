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Home > Sports News > NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online

NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online

Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: Namibia will take on Ireland in the fourth ODI of their five-match series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, October 30, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST, with the hosts just one victory away from securing a historic bilateral ODI series triumph.

NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 12:10 IST

Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: Namibia head into the contest with a 2-1 lead after bouncing back from defeat in the opening match to register consecutive victories. The hosts won the second ODI by 31 runs before producing another impressive performance to claim the third match by 63 runs. Gerhard Erasmus and his teammates will now look to seal the series with another strong display on home soil.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be under pressure to level the series and take the contest into a fifth ODI. The visitors have also been dealt a setback, with regular captain Paul Stirling ruled out after suffering a fractured finger. Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker will lead the side in his absence, while Curtis Campher, Harry Tector and Andrew Balbirnie will be important to Ireland’s chances.

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Namibia’s batting has been a major talking point, with the team posting totals of 321/6 and 316/7 in its previous two outings. Gerhard Erasmus has scored 232 runs in the series, including a superb 156 in the second ODI, while Jan Frylinck struck 126 in the third match. Ireland will need a much-improved bowling and batting performance to prevent the hosts from completing the series victory.

Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Ireland Tour of Namibia 2026 (4th ODI)

Teams: Namibia vs Ireland

Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 PM IST | 9:30 AM Local Time | 7:30 AM GMT

Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI: Full Squads

Namibia Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green (Wicketkeeper), Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Alexander Volschenk, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda and Michael van Lingen.

Ireland Squad

Lorcan Tucker (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Andrew Balbirnie, Tim Tector, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Mark Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Matthew Humphreys, Jordan Neill and Byron McDonough.

Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match Live

How to watch Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the fourth ODI live on the FanCode app and website. There is no confirmed television broadcast available in India, so viewers can use FanCode’s digital platform to follow the match.

Where to watch Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI live in Namibia?

Viewers in Namibia can follow the match through OneAfrica TV’s web stream. Television coverage is listed on DStv (Channel 284) and GOtv (Channel 24).

Where to watch Namibia vs Ireland 4th ODI live in the rest of Africa?

Fans across the rest of Africa, excluding Zimbabwe, can check the CSA YouTube channel for live streaming. Television coverage is available through the SuperSport and DStv network, subject to regional availability.

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NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online
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NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online

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NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online
NAM vs IRE 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Namibia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online

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