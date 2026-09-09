NAM vs RSA: Who is Jordan Hermann? South African Batter Smashes 150 on ODI Debut, Equals Matthew Breetzke’s Record

NAM vs RSA, 1st ODI: South African cricket team seems to have unearthed another gem as Jordan Hermann marked himself out for big things for the future. The 24-year-old has hit the joint-highest score on his One-day international debut, smashing 150 to put the Proteas on track for a big total in the first of the three ODIs against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 9, Wednesday. Nevertheless, it’s worth looking at Hermann’s journey up to international cricket.

NAM vs RSA, 1st ODI: Who is Jordan Hermann?

Born on December 4, 2001, the left-handed batter has been knocking on the door of the national selectors for some time now. He had made his T20I debut earlier this year during the five-game T20I series in New Zealand but struggled, making scores of 7, 20, 28 and 1*. The 24-year-old’s only T20I half-century came during the recent tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Namibia, making 53 against the former. However, both his List A average (42.03) and first-class average (46.79) are outstanding.

Before his one-day debut on Wednesday, Hermann had already scored four List A hundreds and came into the series with 3000+ runs. Hermann’s ODI fifty came off only 58 deliveries and needed 93 balls to get to the three-figure score. The 150 came off 125 deliveries as he became only the second batter after Matthew Breetzke to score as many on his maiden ODI appearance. However, Ruben Trumplemann dismissed Hermann in the same over as he ballooned one to backward point. Breetzke had made 150 during last year’s tri-series in Pakistan before the Champions Trophy 2025.

NAM vs RSA, 1st ODI: South Africa name three debutants in their playing XI for the series-opener

Meanwhile, the tourists have named three debutants in their playing XI for the series-opener against Namibia in Windhoek. Apart from Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen and Duan Jansen are also on their debut.

At the time of writing this, South Africa were heading for a total in excess of 320 but had lost their bona fide finisher in Dewald Brevis for 33. It is also the first-ever One-day international between the two African nations.