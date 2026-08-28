NAM vs SA, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tri-Series Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

NAM vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: South Africa will begin their Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 campaign against hosts Namibia in the opening match at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, August 28. The three-team competition will be played in a double-round-robin format, with each side facing the others twice before the top two teams meet in the final on September 6. Here are all the details, including match timing, squads and where to watch South Africa vs Namibia live on TV and online in India.

South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Namibia, 1st T20I, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026

South Africa vs Namibia, 1st T20I, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Friday, August 28, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Namibia Kick-off Time: 5:30 PM IST

When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Namibia Live Streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Namibia first T20I on the FanCode app and website. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, August 28.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Namibia Live on TV in India?

There will be no live television broadcast of the South Africa vs Namibia T20I match in India. Indian viewers can follow the action live through FanCode online.

South Africa vs Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Format

The Namibia T20I Tri-Series features South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The teams will play each other twice in the league stage in a double-round-robin format. The top two sides in the standings will then face each other in the final on September 6.

South Africa Squad

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.

Namibia Squad

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Alex Busing-Volschenk, Junior Taanyanda, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JC Balt, Waldo Smith.