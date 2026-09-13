NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: Namibia will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the 2026 series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday (Sep 13). South Africa have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the second ODI by 157 runs, having also won the series opener by 99 runs via the DLS method. Here are all the details, including when and where to watch the Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live in India on TV, laptop and phone.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Namibia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Tournament: South Africa Tour of Namibia 2026

South Africa Tour of Namibia 2026 Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Start Time: 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time | 7:30 AM GMT)

1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time | 7:30 AM GMT) Series Status: South Africa lead 2-0 and have clinched the series

Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live on TV in India?

There is no live TV telecast available in India for the Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI. Fans will have to rely on the official digital streaming option to watch the match live.

How to Watch Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live on the FanCode app and website. A Premium Subscription or Match Pass is required to access the live stream. Fans can watch the match on their laptop, desktop or phone through the FanCode platform.

Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live in Namibia?

Fans in Namibia can watch the third ODI live on OneAfrica TV. The broadcaster will also provide an official website stream for viewers who prefer to watch the match online.

Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa?

Cricket fans in South Africa and across Sub-Saharan Africa can watch the Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live on SuperSport. Television coverage will be available through the SuperSport Cricket channel, while live streaming will be available via DStv Stream and the SuperSport App.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Team News

South Africa secured the series after a commanding 157-run victory in the second ODI. Connor Esterhuizen was the standout performer with the bat, scoring his maiden ODI century with 119 runs, while Tony de Zorzi added 79. The Proteas posted 335/9 before bowling Namibia out for 178.

Duan Jansen also impressed with the ball, claiming four wickets for 31 runs as South Africa maintained pressure throughout Namibia’s chase. The visitors will now look to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the final ODI.

Namibia, meanwhile, will be hoping to end the series with a consolation victory. Captain Gerhard Erasmus remains one of the hosts’ key players, while Namibia’s top order will need to find answers to South Africa’s pace attack after struggling in the opening two matches.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

Namibia Probable XI: Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (Wicketkeeper), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Jack Brassell.

South Africa Probable XI: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen (Wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen (Captain), Nqaba Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Can Namibia Avoid a Clean Sweep?

South Africa have dominated the series so far, winning both matches and securing the series with one game remaining. Namibia will now aim to produce a much-improved performance at home and finish the historic series with a victory, while the Proteas will be determined to complete a 3-0 whitewash.