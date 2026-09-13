NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Preview, Match Prediction: Can South Africa Complete 3-0 Whitewash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Preview, Match Prediction: South Africa will take on Namibia in the third and final ODI of their 2026 tour at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday (Sep 13). The Proteas have already clinched the series 2-0 and will be aiming to complete a 3-0 whitewash, while Namibia will look to end the series on a winning note. Here are all the details, including toss, predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record and match prediction.

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Namibia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Tournament: South Africa Tour of Namibia 2026

South Africa Tour of Namibia 2026 Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Start Time: 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time | 7:30 AM GMT)

1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time | 7:30 AM GMT) Series Status: South Africa lead 2-0 and have clinched the series

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Team News

South Africa secured the ODI series after a dominant performance in the second match. Connor Esterhuizen was the star with the bat, scoring his maiden ODI century with 119 runs, while Tony de Zorzi contributed 79. The Proteas posted 335/9 before bowling Namibia out for 178.

Duan Jansen was another standout performer for South Africa, claiming four wickets for 31 runs as the Proteas’ bowling attack kept Namibia under sustained pressure. South Africa will now look to maintain their momentum and complete a clean sweep.

For Namibia, captain Gerhard Erasmus remains one of the key players. The hosts will need a much-improved performance from their top order after struggling against South Africa’s pace attack in the opening two matches. Namibia will be hoping to avoid a 3-0 series defeat on home soil.

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Head-to-Head Record

Namibia and South Africa have faced each other twice in ODI cricket, with South Africa winning both matches. Namibia are yet to register an ODI victory over the Proteas.

ODIs: 2 matches

2 matches Namibia: 0 wins

0 wins South Africa: 2 wins

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Toss Prediction

The toss could play an important role in the third ODI, with both teams likely to assess the conditions at the Namibia Cricket Ground before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. The team winning the toss may prefer to make the most of the early conditions and put pressure on the opposition.

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Predicted XI: Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (Wicketkeeper), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Jack Brassell.

South Africa Predicted XI: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen (Wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen (Captain), Nqaba Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.

Can South Africa Complete a 3-0 Whitewash?

South Africa enter the third ODI as favourites after winning the opening two matches and securing the series. Their batting depth and bowling attack have given Namibia very little room for error, while Connor Esterhuizen and Duan Jansen were particularly impressive in the second ODI. Namibia, however, will be determined to produce a stronger performance and deny the Proteas a clean sweep.

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Match Prediction

South Africa have been the stronger side throughout the series and head into the final ODI with significant momentum. Namibia will have home conditions on their side, but the Proteas’ superior batting and bowling performances make them the favourites to win the third ODI and complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Winner Prediction: South Africa are expected to beat Namibia and complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash.