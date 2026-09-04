NAM vs SA 6th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in South Africa, Namibia And India on TV, Laptop, Phone

NAM vs SA 6th T20I LIVE Streaming: Namibia will take on South Africa in the sixth and final match of the Tri-Nation series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, September 4. South Africa currently sit at the top of the standings with four points after three matches, while Namibia are third with two points and can move to second with a second consecutive win over the Proteas. Here are all the details on when and where to watch the Namibia vs South Africa T20I match LIVE in South Africa, Namibia and India on TV, laptop and phone.

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa, 6th T20I, Tri-Nation Series

Namibia vs South Africa, 6th T20I, Tri-Nation Series Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Friday, September 4, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Where to Watch NAM vs SA 6th T20I Live on TV in India?

The Namibia vs South Africa sixth T20I will not be available on television in India. Fans can instead follow the match through the available digital streaming option.

How to Watch NAM vs SA 6th T20I Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs South Africa sixth T20I live on the FanCode app and website. The match can be streamed on a laptop, phone, tablet or other compatible devices.

How to Watch NAM vs SA 6th T20I Live in Namibia?

Viewers in Namibia can follow the Namibia vs South Africa sixth T20I through One Africa TV. Fans should check local listings and the tournament’s official coverage for the latest broadcast information.

How to Watch NAM vs SA 6th T20I Live in South Africa?

Viewers in Zimbabwe can follow the Namibia vs South Africa sixth T20I through Super Sports Network. Fans should check local listings and tournament coverage for the latest information on television and online viewing options.

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Team News

South Africa are currently at the top of the Tri-Nation series standings with four points from three matches, while Namibia have two points and occupy third place. Namibia will be aiming for a second consecutive victory over South Africa, which would also give them an opportunity to move into second place in the standings.

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Squads

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Alexander Volschenk, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Jan Balt, Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.