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Home > Sports News > NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Namibia will take on South Africa in the sixth and final match of the Tri-Nation T20I series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, September 4, 2026. South Africa currently sit at the top of the standings with four points from three matches, while Zimbabwe are second on Net Run Rate and Namibia are third with two points. Namibia will be aiming for a second consecutive win over the Proteas and a chance to move into second place.

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More
NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 14:02 IST

NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Namibia will take on South Africa in the sixth and final match of the Tri-Nation T20I series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, September 4, 2026. South Africa currently sit at the top of the standings with four points from three matches, while Zimbabwe are second on Net Run Rate and Namibia are third with two points. Namibia will be aiming for a second consecutive win over the Proteas and a chance to move into second place.

Namibia vs South Africa 6th T20I Match Details

  • Match: Namibia vs South Africa, 6th T20I, Tri-Nation Series
  • Date: Friday, September 4, 2026
  • Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
  • Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Namibia vs South Africa 6th T20I Toss Prediction

The toss could play an important role at the Namibia Cricket Ground, with the captain winning the toss likely to consider the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. While the final decision will depend on the pitch and weather, Namibia and South Africa will both be keen to make the most of the first innings.

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Namibia vs South Africa 6th T20I Winner Prediction

South Africa enter the final match at the top of the standings, but Namibia will have confidence after their recent victory over the Proteas. With the hosts needing another win to climb to second place, the contest is expected to be closely fought. South Africa’s overall position and experience give them a slight edge, although Namibia have shown that they can challenge the Proteas in these conditions.

Namibia vs South Africa 6th T20I Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Choice: Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-Captain Choice: Dewald Brevis

Gerhard Erasmus remains an important all-round option for Namibia, while Dewald Brevis can be a key attacking player for South Africa. Both players could prove valuable fantasy selections in the final match of the series.

Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa 6th T20I Live on TV?

The Namibia vs South Africa sixth T20I is not expected to be televised live on a TV channel in India.

How to Watch Namibia vs South Africa 6th T20I Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Namibia vs South Africa sixth T20I live on the FanCode app and website.

Namibia Squad

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (WK), Alexander Volschenk, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Jan Balt, Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger.

South Africa Squad

South Africa Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena.

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NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More
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NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

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NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More
NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More
NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More
NAM vs SA 6th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Namibia vs South Africa Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

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