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Home > Sports News > NAM vs SA, ODI Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

NAM vs SA, ODI Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Namibia will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series from September 9 to 13, 2026, with all three matches scheduled at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Ahead of the three-match ODI series, here are all the details including dates, timings, venues, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

NAM vs SA, ODI Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
NAM vs SA, ODI Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 16:32 IST

NAM vs SA, ODI Series: Namibia will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series from September 9 to 13, 2026, with all three matches scheduled at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The series follows the Namibia T20I Tri-Series involving South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe and will provide both teams with valuable preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. South Africa will be led by Bjorn Fortuin, while Namibia will look to make the most of home conditions. Ahead of the three-match ODI series, here are all the details including dates, timings, venues, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

Namibia vs South Africa ODI Series 2026 Match Details

  • Series: Namibia vs South Africa, Three-Match ODI Series
  • Dates: Wednesday, September 9 to Sunday, September 13, 2026
  • Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
  • Match Timings: 1:00 PM IST
  • 1st ODI: September 9, 2026, 1:00 PM IST
  • 2nd ODI: September 11, 2026, 1:00 PM IST
  • 3rd ODI: September 13, 2026, 1:00 PM IST

Namibia vs South Africa ODI Series 2026 Schedule

The three-match ODI series will be played entirely at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The first ODI will be held on September 9, followed by the second on September 11 and the third and final match on September 13. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST, with the first ball set for 9:30 AM local time in Namibia.

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  • 1st ODI: September 9, Wednesday — Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek — 1:00 PM IST
  • 2nd ODI: September 11, Friday — Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek — 1:00 PM IST
  • 3rd ODI: September 13, Sunday — Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek — 1:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa ODI Series Live on TV?

The television broadcast details for the Namibia vs South Africa three-match ODI series in India have not been confirmed in the information available as of Monday, September 7, 2026. Fans should check their local broadcast listings for the latest updates.

How to Watch Namibia vs South Africa ODI Series Live Streaming?

The digital live streaming details for the Namibia vs South Africa ODI series have not been confirmed in the available information as of Monday, September 7, 2026. Fans should check the official streaming platforms and local listings closer to the matches.

Namibia vs South Africa ODI Series Squads

South Africa Squad: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith*, and Prenelan Subrayen.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Alex Busing-Volschenk, Junior Taanyanda, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JC Balt, Waldo Smith.

Namibia vs South Africa ODI Series Venue

All three ODIs will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The venue will host the entire bilateral series, allowing both teams to play under consistent conditions without travelling between different cities.

The ODI series follows the T20I Tri-Series involving Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe at the same venue, meaning both teams will already have familiarity with the conditions when the 50-over fixtures begin.

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NAM vs SA, ODI Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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NAM vs SA, ODI Series: Check Date, Timings, Venues, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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