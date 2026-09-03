NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match LIVE in Zimbabwe, Namibia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I LIVE Streaming: Namibia will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth match of the Namibia Tri-Nation series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, September 3. Both teams have won one match and lost one game so far, while Zimbabwe secured a five-run victory when the two sides last met. Here are all the details on when and where to watch the Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I match LIVE in Zimbabwe, Namibia and India on TV, laptop and mobile devices.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, Namibia Tri-Nation Series

Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, Namibia Tri-Nation Series Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026

Thursday, September 3, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Where to Watch NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Live on TV in India?

The Namibia vs Zimbabwe fifth T20I will not be available on television in India. Fans can instead follow the match through the available digital streaming option.

How to Watch NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Zimbabwe fifth T20I live on the FanCode app and website. The match can be streamed on a laptop, tablet or other compatible devices.

How to Watch NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Live in Namibia?

Viewers in Namibia can follow the Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I through on One Africa TV. Fans should check local listings and the tournament’s official coverage for the latest broadcast information.

How to Watch NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Live in Zimbabwe?

Viewers in Zimbabwe can follow the fifth T20I through on One Africa TV. Fans should check local listings and tournament coverage for the latest information on television and online viewing options.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Team News

Both Namibia and Zimbabwe have won one match and lost one so far in the Tri-Nation series. Zimbabwe will enter the contest with confidence after beating Namibia by five runs in their previous meeting. Namibia will be looking to use home conditions to their advantage and bounce back against their regional rivals.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Squads

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Alexander Volschenk, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Jan Balt, Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhavere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Graeme Cremer