NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Between Namibia And Zimbabwe? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Winner And Toss Prediction: Namibia will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, September 3. Both teams have won one match and lost one game so far in the tournament, while Zimbabwe defeated Namibia by five runs in their previous meeting. With both sides looking to strengthen their position in the race for the final, another closely fought contest is expected. Here are all the details, including match prediction, toss prediction, captain and vice-captain choices, squads and more.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, Namibia T20I Tri-Series

Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, Namibia T20I Tri-Series Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026

Thursday, September 3, 2026 Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Where to Watch NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Live?

The Namibia vs Zimbabwe fifth T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website for viewers in India.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won three of the four matches played at the Namibia Cricket Ground during the T20I Tri-Series. With batting conditions expected to be favourable, the toss-winning captain could prefer to bat first and put runs on the board. Namibia are predicted to win the toss and elect to bat first.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Captain And Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Choices: Brian Bennett and Brad Evans

Vice-Captain Choices: Sikandar Raza and Gerhard Erasmus

Brian Bennett and Brad Evans are strong captaincy options because of their ability to contribute in multiple departments, while experienced all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Gerhard Erasmus can be considered for the vice-captain role. Jan Frylinck is another key player to watch after making a useful contribution with the bat during the series.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Match Prediction

Namibia head into the contest with home advantage and a superior net run rate, although Zimbabwe will be confident after their five-run victory over the hosts in their previous meeting. Zimbabwe have also shown that they possess match-winners such as Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl and Brad Evans. However, Namibia’s recent form, balanced squad and familiarity with conditions could give them the edge. Namibia are predicted to win the fifth T20I.

NAM vs ZIM 5th T20I Squads

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Alexander Volschenk, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Jan Balt, Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhavere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Graeme Cremer