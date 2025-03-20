Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Namibia Names Faf du Plessis As U-19 Captain for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Namibia Names Faf du Plessis As U-19 Captain for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

With three previous appearances for the Namibia U-19 team, du Plessis is set to lead his side in the crucial Division 1 Qualifiers.

Namibia Names Faf du Plessis As U-19 Captain for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Namibia Names Faf du Plessis as U-19 Captain for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers


Namibia has announced 17-year-old Faf du Plessis as the captain of their U-19 cricket team for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. Sharing his name with the renowned South African cricketer currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, the young player is also a right-handed batter and a leg-break bowler.

With three previous appearances for the Namibia U-19 team, du Plessis is set to lead his side in the crucial Division 1 Qualifiers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Namibia will compete against Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Uganda for a coveted spot in the 2026 U-19 World Cup. Their campaign will begin with a match against Nigeria on March 28 in Lagos, Nigeria, where the qualifiers will be hosted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Road to the U-19 World Cup 2026

The World Cup Qualifier matches will be played at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval. Namibia’s journey kicks off with a match against Nigeria, followed by an encounter with Sierra Leone. Only one team from this group will advance to the U-19 World Cup, making these matches highly competitive.

The 2026 U-19 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. While Zimbabwe has already secured direct qualification as a host nation, Namibia must go through the qualification process. If they succeed, they will have the honor of competing on home soil, making their qualification bid even more significant.

Australia: The Defending Champions

As teams fight for a place in the 2026 tournament, Australia enters as the defending champions, having won the 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa. In a thrilling semi-final, Australia narrowly edged past Pakistan by one wicket, while India overcame the host nation, South Africa, by two wickets to reach the final.

In the championship match, Australia set a target of 253-7 in 50 overs, with Harjas Singh contributing a crucial 55 off 64 balls. India’s chase faltered, as they were bowled out for 174 runs, despite Adarsh Singh’s top score of 47. Australia claimed victory by 79 runs, securing their title as the reigning U-19 champions.

Namibia now looks forward to the upcoming qualifiers, aiming to earn their place in the prestigious tournament and represent Africa on the global stage.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: BCCI’s Warning To India Star Cricketers: ‘All Players, When They Are…’

 

Filed under

Australia Faf Du Plessis Namibia South Africa U-19 World Cup 2026

The Directorate of Revenu

Gold Smuggling Case: 3 Bengaluru Firms Linked To Ranya Rao Under DRI, ED Scanner
newsx

Namibia Names Faf du Plessis As U-19 Captain for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers
A special court in Bengal

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Court Denies Bail To Telugu Actor Tarun Konduru Raju
MGNREGA Receives Rs 7.8 L

MGNREGA Receives Rs 7.8 Lakh Crore Funding Since 2014-15, Supports 8 Crore Rural Assets
newsx

IPL 2025: BCCI’s Warning To India Star Cricketers: ‘All Players, When They Are…’
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 360+ Points As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Bullish Sentiment Prevails
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gold Smuggling Case: 3 Bengaluru Firms Linked To Ranya Rao Under DRI, ED Scanner

Gold Smuggling Case: 3 Bengaluru Firms Linked To Ranya Rao Under DRI, ED Scanner

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Court Denies Bail To Telugu Actor Tarun Konduru Raju

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Court Denies Bail To Telugu Actor Tarun Konduru Raju

MGNREGA Receives Rs 7.8 Lakh Crore Funding Since 2014-15, Supports 8 Crore Rural Assets

MGNREGA Receives Rs 7.8 Lakh Crore Funding Since 2014-15, Supports 8 Crore Rural Assets

IPL 2025: BCCI’s Warning To India Star Cricketers: ‘All Players, When They Are…’

IPL 2025: BCCI’s Warning To India Star Cricketers: ‘All Players, When They Are…’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 360+ Points As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Bullish Sentiment Prevails

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 360+ Points As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Bullish Sentiment Prevails

Entertainment

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

Lifestyle

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation