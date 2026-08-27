Namibia T20I Tri Series 2026: Check Teams, Player Squads, Fixtures, Schedule and All You Need to Know

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 LIVE: South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe are set to battle it out in the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026, with the competition getting underway in Windhoek on Friday (Aug 28). The Proteas will enter the tournament with IPL stars Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dré Pretorius among the players to watch, while hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe will also be looking to challenge the higher-ranked South African side. Here are all the details, including teams, squads, fixtures, schedule and live streaming information.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Teams

The three participating teams in the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 are South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. South Africa are the highest-ranked side among the three, sitting fifth in the T20I rankings, while Zimbabwe are 12th and Namibia are 17th.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Format

All three teams will face each other twice during the league stage. The two sides finishing at the top of the table will then meet in the final on September 6. The tournament will therefore feature a total of seven T20I matches, including the final.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Full Schedule

August 28, Friday: Namibia vs South Africa, 1st T20I – 5:30 PM IST

Namibia vs South Africa, 1st T20I – 5:30 PM IST August 29, Saturday: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I – 5:30 PM IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I – 5:30 PM IST August 31, Monday: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I – 5:30 PM IST

Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I – 5:30 PM IST September 1, Tuesday: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 4th T20I – 5:30 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 4th T20I – 5:30 PM IST September 3, Thursday: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I – 5:30 PM IST

Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I – 5:30 PM IST September 4, Friday: Namibia vs South Africa, 6th T20I – 5:30 PM IST

Namibia vs South Africa, 6th T20I – 5:30 PM IST September 6, Sunday: Final – 5:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Live in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 on FanCode. The tournament will not be telecast live on any television channel in India.

Players to Watch in Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026

South Africa will have IPL representatives Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dré Pretorius in their squad. Maphaka has taken 18 wickets in 18 T20I appearances and became the youngest South African to play international cricket when he made his debut at 18 years and 137 days.

Maphaka’s best T20I figures of 4/20 came against Australia in August 2025, making him the youngest bowler from a Full Member nation to claim a four-wicket haul in a men’s T20I. Pretorius, meanwhile, comes into the series after scoring his maiden T20 century last month, when he smashed an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls for San Francisco in Dallas.

Namibia vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

South Africa have won eight of their nine T20I meetings against Zimbabwe, with the other match ending without a result. The Proteas have also defeated Namibia in the only previous T20 encounter between the two teams.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Squads

Namibia Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Alex Busing-Volschenk, Junior Taanyanda, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JC Balt, Waldo Smith.

South Africa Squad

Bjorn Fortuin (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lutho Sipamla.

Zimbabwe Squad

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Wesley Madhavere, Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Brad Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Graeme Cremer, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri.

South Africa’s Challenge in Namibia

South Africa will enter the tri-series as the highest-ranked team and will be aiming to make their quality count from the opening match against hosts Namibia on August 28. Zimbabwe, ranked 12th, will also provide a strong challenge, while Namibia will look to use home conditions to cause an upset.

When Is the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Final?

The final of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 will be played on Sunday, September 6. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST, with the top two teams from the league stage competing for the title.