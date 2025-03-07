Namibia vs Netherlands: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Online And On TV?

While TV broadcast is unavailable, fans in India can watch live streaming on FanCode, while ICC TV will stream the match globally.

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 continues with an exciting showdown between Namibia and the Netherlands in Match 56 of the 2023-27 tournament. Cricket fans worldwide are eager to watch this crucial encounter as both teams fight for a top-four spot in the standings, keeping their ODI World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Namibia vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 56

Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 56 Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM IST

1:00 PM IST Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

NAM vs NED Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action of Namibia vs Netherlands through various streaming platforms. However, TV broadcast is not available in India, Namibia, or the Netherlands.

Where to Watch NAM vs NED Live in India?

TV Broadcast: Not Available

Not Available Online Streaming: FanCode (Website & App)

Where to Watch NAM vs NED Live in Namibia?

TV Broadcast: Not Available

Not Available Online Streaming: ICC TV (Website & App)

Where to Watch NAM vs NED Live in the Netherlands?

TV Broadcast: Not Available

Not Available Online Streaming: ICC TV (Website & App)

Other Countries

Fans worldwide can watch the match live on ICC TV via their website and app.

Weather & Pitch Report

The weather forecast for Windhoek on match day is clear and sunny, with a temperature of around 27°C. With no rain expected, fans can look forward to an uninterrupted 50-over contest. The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground generally favors batters but provides some assistance to pacers early in the innings.

Match Preview

Both teams are looking to strengthen their position in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 standings. The Netherlands, currently in fourth place with 15 points from 13 matches, need a win to maintain their advantage. Their last match against Canada was washed out, leaving them desperate for points. Skipper Scott Edwards will lead the Dutch squad in their quest for victory.

Namibia, the hosts, sit sixth in the table with 12 points from 16 matches. With the support of home conditions, they will be eager to secure a much-needed win to climb the standings.

Full Squads

Netherlands Squad:

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Olivier Elenbaas

Namibia Squad:

Zane Green (w), JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Balt, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Junior Kariata.

