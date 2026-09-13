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Home > Sports News > Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Proteas Complete 3-0 Series Sweep After 9-Wicket Win

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Proteas Complete 3-0 Series Sweep After 9-Wicket Win

South Africa defeated Namibia by nine wickets in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Bjorn Fortuin claimed four wickets, while Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen smashed half-centuries as South Africa chased Namibia’s 156-run target in just 21.3 overs.

Jordan Hermann and Conor Esterhuizen in frame. Image Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA
Jordan Hermann and Conor Esterhuizen in frame. Image Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 19:30 IST

Namibia vs South Africa: In the third ODI at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Sunday, South Africa defeated Namibia by a dominant nine wickets thanks to four wickets from Bjorn Fortuin and aggressive half-centuries from Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

Chasing a modest target of 157, South Africa made light work of the pursuit, reaching 157/1 in just 21.3 overs.

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After winning the toss and opting to bat, Namibia struggled to counter South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch struck early, reducing the hosts to 19/2 before Alexander Busing-Volschenk (31) and Louren Steenkamp (23) steadied the innings with a 53-run partnership.

Fortuin broke the stand in the 21st over by dismissing Steenkamp, and Namibia also lost Volschenk to a run-out in the same over.

Fortuin went on to trigger a middle-order collapse as he also scalped the Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (3) in his very next over. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 4/33 from his 10 overs, also removing Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (4) and Waldo Smith (2).

Zane Green offered some resistance with a 33 off 42 balls, but Namibia were eventually bowled out for 156 in 36.2 overs. Maphaka claimed 2/18, while Corbin Bosch finished with 1/24.

NAM vs RSA: South Africa Make Light Work of Chase

South Africa’s reply was emphatic. Hermann and Esterhuizen attacked from the outset, putting together a 150-run opening partnership in 21 overs.

Hermann struck 13 boundaries in his 59-ball 77 before being dismissed by Waldo Smith with just 7 runs needed to win for his team. Esterhuizen remained unbeaten on 68 off 68 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Dewald Brevis then sealed the victory in style, smashing a six off his second delivery as South Africa reached the target with 29.3 overs to spare.

The result completed a dominant 3-0 series win for South Africa. They had won the opening ODI by 99 runs via the DLS method before registering a 157-run victory in the second match.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan

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Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Proteas Complete 3-0 Series Sweep After 9-Wicket Win
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