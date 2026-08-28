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Home > Sports News > Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs SA 1st T20I? — Check Prediction, Predicted Starting XIs And More

Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs SA 1st T20I? — Check Prediction, Predicted Starting XIs And More

Namibia vs South Africa 1st T20I prediction sees a youthful Proteas side led by Bjorn Fortuin taking on Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in Windhoek. Despite Namibia’s home advantage and previous upset win, South Africa’s deeper batting lineup and stronger bowling attack make them favorites.

Kwena Maphaka could lead the pace attack in the absence of some top players against Namibia. Image Credit: X
Kwena Maphaka could lead the pace attack in the absence of some top players against Namibia. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 16:38 IST

Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: South Africa, with an average squad aged just 21 will be captained by Bjorn Fortuin and will be playing the first game of the new tri-nation T20 series in 2026 against Namibia – the match is scheduled to take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on August 28. The other participating team is Zimbabwe. This series is also expected to be a useful preparatory event for the World Cup, which three African countries will co-host. South African team will be missing Jason Smith, who is sidelined with an adductor muscle injury, but otherwise the depth of the squad should still be enough to give the tournament opening a strong start.

Namibia will have some of the key players such as Gerhard Erasmus, Jr Jonneth (JJ) Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann to challenge the much higher-ranked South African side.

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Namibia vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Details

  • Match: Namibia vs South Africa, 1st T20I

  • Date: August 28, 2026

  • Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

  • Time: 5:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM Local Time

  • Live Streaming: FanCode (India)

Namibia Preview

Namibia will enjoy the benefit of playing in their own conditions and behind a home crowd that will likely cheer them on throughout the match. Gerhard Erasmus, the Captain, is still an important player at the heart of the team. Both bat-and-ball specialists JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck ensure the playing XI is a well-balanced one. Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz are expected to lead the bowling unit.

The Eagles have consistently demonstrated their ability to take on more formidable teams at the venue and, to everyone’s delight, defeated South Africa in the lone T20I fixture played in Windhoek in 2025. That victory was a significant boost for them and, no doubt, will give their players and the coaching staff a big confidence lift for this match.

South Africa Preview

South Africa have selected a youthful squad that will include thrilling stars like Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dr Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka. Bjorn Fortuin will lead the team and Duan Jansen, together with Lutho Sipamla, will lead the pace attack.

The Proteas might be short of several leading players but still have the greatest depth and caliber of any team. Youngsters like Brevis and Pretorius have already been showing their talent in the different franchise games, and both are determined to get themselves included for future national matches if possible.

Namibia vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Lhuan-dré Pretorius (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Duan Jansen, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla

Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win?

Namibia’s understanding of the weather conditions and their defeat of South Africa last year positions them as tough competitors. Still, South Africa is expected to put up a tough fight with deeper batting and a better bowling attack although the XIs fielded may lack the experience factor.

Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: South Africa to win the 1st T20I

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Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs SA 1st T20I? — Check Prediction, Predicted Starting XIs And More
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Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs SA 1st T20I? — Check Prediction, Predicted Starting XIs And More
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