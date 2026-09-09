Namibia vs South Africa Winner Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs RSA 1st ODI? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details

Namibia vs South Africa 1st ODI Prediction: Namibia and South Africa are going to play each other in a completely new format after their meeting on Wednesday, September 9, in the first ODI game of the three-match series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

This will be the first time Namibia and South Africa will play each other in an ODI. They recently played twice in the Namibia T20I Tri-Series, with Namibia getting the better in the opening game and South Africa coming to terms in the second with an 11-run win.

Namibia vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

TV Telecast in India: No live TV telecast reported

Namibia vs South Africa: Head-to-Head Record

Given that Namibia and South Africa have never played each other in ODIs, there is no head-to-head record between the two teams.

Namibia Preview

Though they did not reach the final of the T20I tri-series, Namibia head into the ODI series with lots of confidence. Alongside being the top performer with the bat, Gerhard Erasmus will continue to captain the hosts.

For the bowling attack, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz will be relied on heavily to perform with the ball as Namibia are well-provided in the all-rounders department with the likes of Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, and JJ Smit being there.

South Africa Preview

South Africa is expected to hold their superiority over an exhausted England squad playing them a few days later. Captain Dane Vilas will have support from the likes of David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, and Lungi Ngidi, who might well play crucial roles in the team’s success.

When it comes to the Proteas, they can rely upon a wider range of players, which is their major competitive strength. Dewald Brevis was one of the stars in the T20I tri-series by getting 226 runs for South Africa in just 5 matches, while left-arm pacer Duan Jansen was the highest wicket-taker for the South African team, securing their matches by taking 11 wickets.

Namibia vs South Africa 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Predicted XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

South Africa Predicted XI: Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (C), Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena

Namibia Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek is known to give a competitive edge and has delivered good numbers in its short one-day international history. The ground has hosted five men’s ODIs, and currently, two of the highest totals have been recorded at the venue, including a total of 268/7 by Namibia against Oman and a total of 274/7 by Oman against Namibia, respectively.

The pitch will probably be a well-balanced ground for both batsmen and bowlers. Batting might start slowly to allow the players more time to get settled before switching gears to aggressive batting, while the bowlers could get some assistance from the movement of the new ball. Chasing a score close to 240-270 might be a hard nut if the pitch plays slow in the second innings. So, the teams chasing a target might face some resistance, unless they manage to score the target easily in 30-35 overs.

Namibia vs South Africa 1st ODI Winner Prediction

While paper strength shows that the Proteas have the better squad, they also boast a wider bench at every level, and their recent match against Namibia, where they emerged victorious, has definitely boosted their confidence. The way things are turning out, it might well be the bowling that determines this encounter.

Prediction: South Africa to win the NAM vs RSA 1st ODI.

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