Namibia vs South Africa Winner Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs RSA 2nd ODI? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details

Namibia vs South Africa Winner Prediction: On Friday, September 11, the second ODI in the three-match series between Namibia and South Africa will take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game will witness the Proteas going up against Namibia. Having clinched the 75-run DLS victory at the Windhoek Cricket Ground in the 2nd innings, South Africa currently enjoy a lead in the three-match series. South Africa will aim to clinch the match to ensure the series, while Namibia will have to show a much-improved performance with both bat and ball.

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Match Details

Match: Namibia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Series: South Africa tour of Namibia 2026

Series score: South Africa lead 1-0

Live Streaming in India: FanCode

TV Telecast in India: No live television broadcast

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The Namibia Cricket Ground pitch in Windhoek often brings an evenly competitive surface, and batting can be a good option as players become settled. The shorter boundaries on the ground may benefit players with aggressive strokeplay. However, the unpredictable nature of the surface means that players will have to deal with inconsistent bounce in places.

The first ODI gave an indication that the cricket stadium has a capacity that allows teams to score substantial totals, as proved it South Africa’s case when they had 348/6 on the board. Then again, the conditions were favorable for the seam bowlers; because of this, perhaps the first spells could decide the match. If the batting-friendly nature of the pitch is maintained, batting first at the Windhoek venue could be a good choice.

Namibia vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Alexander Volschenk, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI on FanCode. The series will not be available to viewers in India via live TV. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Namibia vs South Africa Prediction

South Africa go into the second ODI with a lot of confidence after their excellent win in the first game of the series. Namibia can challenge with some quality games, as they do have good, experienced players in their team, but South Africa, the Proteas, have a better-balanced batting order and more diverse options for bowling.

Winner Prediction: South Africa

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