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Home > Sports News > Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75

Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75

Nana Patekar death news shocked India as the legendary Bollywood actor passed away at 75 following a cardiac arrest. Former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane paid heartfelt tributes, remembering his remarkable acting career, inspiring performances, and lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

Ajinkya Rahane, Nana Patekar and Shikhar Dhawan in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI
Ajinkya Rahane, Nana Patekar and Shikhar Dhawan in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 10:43 IST

Nana Patekar Death: Former Indian cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan expressed their condolences for renowned actor Nana Patekar’s passing on Thursday. Dhawan called him a “truly special talent,” whose creations would inspire future generations. Rahane called him a “truly remarkable actor,” whose performances delighted and inspired generations.

Nana Patekar Passes Away at 75

Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. According to Dr. Salkar, CPR was administered for 45 minutes, and Patekar remained in asystole throughout the CPR.

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Shikhar Dhawan Leads Tribute to Nana Patekar

In an X post, Dhawan paid tribute to Nana Patekar, calling him a special talent whose work would continue to inspire generations.

“⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.” Shikhar Dhawan said.

Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Sadness on Nana Patekar’s Passing

In an X post, former India captain Rahane described Patekar as a remarkable actor whose work inspired and entertained generations, and expressed sadness over his passing.

“Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Hails Nana Patekar For His Acting

In an X post, the BCCI VP expressed grief over Nana Patekar’s demise, praising his acting, versatility and screen presence, as well as his commitment to social service and efforts to transform lives.

“Deeply pained by the demise of veteran actor and an exceptionally compassionate human being, Shri Nana Patekar Ji. His remarkable acting prowess, versatility and powerful screen presence have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the world of films, his selfless commitment to social service and his efforts to transform lives have touched countless people. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” he said.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral

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Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75
Tags: Ajinkya RahaneNana PatekarRajeev Shuklashikhar dhawan

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Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75

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Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75
Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75
Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75
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Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75

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